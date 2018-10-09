Ferry Corsten, Arguably the Greatest Trance Producer of All Time, Set to Play Treehouse

Many of Ferry Corsten’s nights are spent in full-tilt nightclubs with vodka-soaked dance floors. Ravers kiss trees, and reality is laughable. Sometimes, though, Corsten and his wife shop for furniture, which is what he’s doing while he speaks by phone to New Times. Officially Mr. and Mrs. Corsten since 2002, they’re outfitting a new house in his hometown of Rotterdam, Netherlands. They raise two kids there and live a somewhat typical family lifestyle. Two things, however, make this home unique. One is the state-of-the-art studio; the other is the exterior paint job. Casa de Corsten is black.

“We built this one from the ground up. It’s modern and sophisticated, yet it has classic lines. It’s both contemporary and traditional. And, yes, it’s black, the color of the DJ,” the 44-year-old Corsten laughs. “The studio was separate in our last house, but this one is nice because we can keep the family together. My son is 4 and likes to come in and play the piano.”