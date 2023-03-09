Goths Unite! The Cure Is Coming Back to Miami This Summer

For three years, we've had the Disease, then the Vaccine, and now, finally, we have the Cure. No, not for COVID-19 — the band!
Everyone's favorite goth rockers are back and gothier than ever. The Cure has just announced its triumphant return to North America with its first tour on the continent since 2019. Even better news: The band is closing out the tour in Miami, on Saturday, July 1, at Miami-Dade Arena with openers the Twilight Sad. It's the Cure's first visit since the band's two-night run at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in 2016.
Founded in 1978, the Cure was celebrated for its inventive take on post-punk, defining the goth-rock genre and aesthetic for generations. Aside from hit albums like Disintegration and Pornography, the Cure inspired youths to don black clothing, obsess over death, and reject the shallow whims of polite society. The band also released a string of pop hits, including "Pictures of You" and "Friday I'm in Love." The Cure was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 and couldn't have cared less about it.
The Cure's last album was 2008's 4:13 Dream, and though lead singer Robert Smith has been teasing a new record for several years, it has yet to materialize.
Tickets for the Miami concert will be available on Wednesday, March 15, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Currently, there is no general admission ticket sale date, only a Verified Fan presale. According to the band, this is being done to minimize scalping. The Cure recommends that fans register on its website in order to access the sale.
Find all of the Cure's tour dates below:
May 10 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
May 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
May 13 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
May 14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
May 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
May 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
May 20 - San Diego, CA - NICU Amphitheatre
May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
May 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
May 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
May 27 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 1 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
June 2 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
June 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 6 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
June 8 - Minneapolis St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
June 10 - Chicago, IL - United Center
June 11 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
June 13 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
June 16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
June 18 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
June 20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
June 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
June 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
June 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
June 25 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
June 29 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
July 1 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena
The Cure. With the Twilight Sad. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Miami-Dade Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; miamidadearena.com. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 15, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.