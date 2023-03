Goths Unite! The Cure Is Coming Back to Miami This Summer

For three years, we've had the Disease, then the Vaccine, and now, finally, we have the Cure. No, not for COVID-19 — the band!Everyone's favorite goth rockers are back and gothier than ever. The Cure has just announced its triumphant return to North America with its first tour on the continent since 2019. Even better news: The band is closing out the tour in Miami, on Saturday, July 1, at Miami-Dade Arena with openers the Twilight Sad. It's the Cure's first visit since the band's two-night run at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in 2016.Founded in 1978, the Cure was celebrated for its inventive take on post-punk, defining the goth-rock genre and aesthetic for generations. Aside from hit albums likeand, the Cure inspired youths to don black clothing, obsess over death, and reject the shallow whims of polite society. The band also released a string of pop hits, including "Pictures of You" and "Friday I'm in Love." The Cure was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 and couldn't have cared less about it The Cure's last album was 2008's, and though lead singer Robert Smith has been teasing a new record for several years, it has yet to materialize.Tickets for the Miami concert will be available on Wednesday, March 15, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Currently, there is no general admission ticket sale date, only a Verified Fan presale. According to the band, this is being done to minimize scalping. The Cure recommends that fans register on its website in order to access the sale.Find all of the Cure's tour dates below:May 10 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King CenterMay 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota CenterMay 13 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis PavilionMay 14 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterMay 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta AmphitheaterMay 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Desert Diamond ArenaMay 20 - San Diego, CA - NICU AmphitheatreMay 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood BowlMay 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood BowlMay 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood BowlMay 27 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline AmphitheatreJune 1 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaJune 2 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers ArenaJune 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home ArenaJune 6 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green AmphitheatreJune 8 - Minneapolis St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterJune 10 - Chicago, IL - United CenterJune 11 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music CenterJune 13 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music TheatreJune 14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser StageJune 16 - Montreal, QC - Bell CentreJune 18 - Boston, MA - Xfinity CenterJune 20 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenJune 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenJune 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenJune 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterJune 25 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post PavilionJune 27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaJune 29 - Tampa, FL - Amalie ArenaJuly 1 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena