The 10 best free concerts happening in Miami in June

Summer is coming hot and fast this June, and we need some musical merriment to break the heat. Thankfully, this month sees more than a few free to cool you down.

Community is at the heart of this month’s free concerts and musical gatherings, whether it’s a family-friendly musical based on the cartoon that raised you, a celebration of freedom for Juneteenth, a listening party for your favorite band’s new album, or a rockin’ birthday party that brings the whole band together.

There’s even a special celebration for dad, because Father’s Day is just around the corner.

Live jazz featuring Tal Cohen and the Ball & Chain Trio

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Life is like jazz; you have to go with the flow, listen to the moves of the people around you, and have a little fun with it. Lock into the rhythm and get lost in the melodies at Ball & Chain’s Live Jazz Mondays featuring Tal Coehn and the Ball & Chain Trio. It happens every week, so you can always count on jumping back in whenever you need a pick-me-up. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, June 1, June 8, June 15, June 22, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St, Miami, ballandchainmiami.com.

Caribbean American Unity Fest

The heat of summer is upon us, so why not get a little tropical? Vincent Torres Memorial Park in Lauderdale Lakes will come alive with performances from reggae star Tarrus Riley and special guest Dean Fraser, plus a dubplate showcase from Waggy T and Poison Dart Sound, and DJ sets of dancehall, soca, and more. Food vendors and various Caribbean cultural activities offer even more ways to get in on the fun. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Vincent Torres Memorial Park, 4331 NW 36th St., Lauderdale Lakes, eventbrite.com.

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Joshua’s birthday party with The Creature Cage and More

American psychedelic stoner and doom metal band The Creature Cage is a lynch pin of Miami’s rock scene, a fact made obvious by the fact that the group’s frontman Joshua is using his birthday as an excuse to throw a free show at fan-favorite Las Rosas. His band heads the bill, with additional performances from St. Petersburg’s Liquid Pennies, and other Miami talents including Headfoam, Ta Bien and DJ Lava Plum. There will be surprises, mosh pits, and more, so if you like to get a little sweaty, don’t miss it. 9 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW 7th Ave, Miami, instagram.com.

Listening party: Death Cab For Cutie – I Built A Tower For You

Death Cab For Cutie, one of indie rock’s most beloved and influential bands of the past 30 years, is set to release its 11th album this month — and you can hear it first with all the biggest Death Cab fans in Miami. Sweat Records opens its doors for an official listening party, complete with exciting giveaways, a raffle for an autographed art print, the chance to buy an exclusive Frosted Teal vinyl version of the record, and more. All ages are welcome at this party, so come get in your feels. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, eventbrite.com.

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Miami Symphony Orchestra at the Garden

Need a break? Why not relax among the beautiful Miami Beach Botanical Garden while the Miami Symphony Orchestra’s emotive melodies wash over your body and mind? Spend a golden afternoon among the flowers, enjoying this unique celebration of nature’s bounty. It’s the perfect way to honor spring and move into summer, and it’s great for couples, families, and music-lovers of all ages. 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, eventbrite.com.

SpongeBob SquarePants – The Broadway Musical

Are ya ready, kids? Aye aye, captain! The squishiest, silliest yellow friend the sea has ever seen comes to the Coral Gables Museum stage for a special youth event that celebrates friendship, learning, and fun. The neurodiverse cast of the Area Stage’s Inspire Theatre Project will perform musical numbers from the Broadway show that’s swept the nation. Dance in your seat, sing along to crowd-favorites, and — should you feel moved to do so — drop on the deck and flop like a fish. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, June 13, at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, eventbrite.com.

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Organic House Rules

House music is life, and you can get that life in droves at Do Not Sit On The Furniture’s Organic House Rules. Come revel in the soulful magic and smooth grooves of DJs Sebastian Morxx, Francesco Theodoli, Mich Floyd, Carline Désire and Nicheshot all night long, or as long as your feet will hold you. Tickets are available, but ladies get in free before midnight. 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Thursday, June 18, at Do Not Sit On The Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, dice.fm.

The Juneteenth Experience

No one’s free unless we’re all free, and Juneteenth has become our nation’s latest federal holiday, celebrating the moment in 1865 when Union soldiers announced to former slaves in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were, in fact, freed. Miami Beach Arts in the Park honors this moment with a special Juneteenth Experience with a concert-theater production of “We, Too, Sing America,” inspired by Langston Hughes’ poem. Gospel, blues, R&B, and classical music breathe rhythm and melody into this presentation. 8 p.m., Friday, June 19, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, miamibeachbandshell.com.

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Opera on the Terrace

Opera is an emotional art form that lets the melody and the vocalist’s passion move you, whether you understand the words or not. Come experience the magic as Miami-based tenor Gerardo José Ortega performs under the Miami sky, singing opera, Broadway classics, and other familiar favorites for a half-hour of musical spell casting. 7:30 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 20, on the Terrace of The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, eventbrite.com.

Father’s Day Groove

Dad deserves a party, so bring him to Coconut Groove’s Father’s Day celebration. It’s part of CocoWalk Summer Solstice, and to get dad in the move, there will be DJ sets, cocktails, bites from Chop Steakhouse & Bar and Narbona, plus photo opportunities and more. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, June 21, at CocoWalk Plaza, 3015 Grand Ave., Miami, eventbrite.com.