Key West gets its first Michelin-recognized restaurants

For decades, Key West has been known for key lime pie, sunset cocktails, fresh seafood, and the kind of laid-back island charm that makes people miss their flights on purpose. Michelin recognition? That conversation usually stayed in Miami dining rooms and big-city restaurant circles.

Not anymore.

In a historic first for the island, Blue Heaven and Moondog Cafe & Bakery have officially landed on the Michelin Guide’s 2026 Florida restaurant selection, marking the first Michelin-recognized restaurants in Key West history. They are also the first Michelin-recommended restaurants in the Florida Keys. The announcement arrived on Thursday, May 28, as Michelin unveiled its first-ever statewide guide for Florida.

Even more notably, Moondog earned a Bib Gourmand, Michelin’s designation for restaurants that offer exceptional food at a great value, making it the first restaurant in Key West and Florida Keys history to receive the distinction. Blue Heaven was added to Michelin’s Recommended Restaurants list, another major milestone for one of the island’s most beloved dining destinations.