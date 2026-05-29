Key West gets its first Michelin-recognized restaurants

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For decades, Key West has been known for key lime pie, sunset cocktails, fresh seafood, and the kind of laid-back island charm that makes people miss their flights on purpose. Michelin recognition? That conversation usually stayed in Miami dining rooms and big-city restaurant circles.
Not anymore.
In a historic first for the island, Blue Heaven and Moondog Cafe & Bakery have officially landed on the Michelin Guide’s 2026 Florida restaurant selection, marking the first Michelin-recognized restaurants in Key West history. They are also the first Michelin-recommended restaurants in the Florida Keys. The announcement arrived on Thursday, May 28, as Michelin unveiled its first-ever statewide guide for Florida.
Even more notably, Moondog earned a Bib Gourmand, Michelin’s designation for restaurants that offer exceptional food at a great value, making it the first restaurant in Key West and Florida Keys history to receive the distinction. Blue Heaven was added to Michelin’s Recommended Restaurants list, another major milestone for one of the island’s most beloved dining destinations.
A huge moment for the Florida Keys
Michelin first launched in Florida in 2022, focusing on Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. The guide expanded in 2025 to include Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and St. Pete-Clearwater. But until now, the Florida Keys had remained notably absent from the conversation.
That changed this year. Michelin inspectors traveled across the entire state “from the Panhandle to Key West.” The result is a major breakthrough for one of Florida’s most iconic food destinations.
While Miami earned another Michelin star thanks to Mutra in Little River, and West Palm Beach celebrated newcomer Emelina earning one star, many Floridians were just as excited to see the Keys finally get their flowers too.
Blue Heaven is a Key West institution
Among the two Michelin-recognized restaurants, Blue Heaven may be the one most visitors already know and love. The longtime Key West favorite has built a reputation as one of the island’s most iconic dining destinations, drawing visitors from around the world for its colorful atmosphere, live music, and memorable comfort food.
It’s also the restaurant New Times recommends more than any other when people ask where they absolutely have to eat in Key West. In fact, if there’s one place that’s truly a must-visit, it’s Blue Heaven. The restaurant is so popular that it’s worth waking up early, grabbing a coffee, and putting your name on the waitlist before the crowds arrive.
The historic outdoor restaurant is famous for dishes like its Key West shrimp eggs Benedict, fluffy banana walnut pancakes, and towering slices of key lime pie piled high with meringue. In fact, after eating my way through what feels like every key lime pie on the island, Blue Heaven and Moondog remain my two favorite spots for the classic version.
If you’re craving a chocolate-dipped slice on a stick, I’ll happily send you down the road to Kermit’s. But for the quintessential Key West experience, complete with sky-high meringue and that perfect balance of tart and sweet, Blue Heaven and Moondog are the places I return to time and time again.
But the food is only part of the appeal. Roaming chickens, groovy live music, funky outdoor seating, and a laid-back island atmosphere make every meal feel uniquely Key West. Long after the trip is over, Blue Heaven is often the restaurant visitors remember most.
For many Florida travelers, the restaurant has long felt worthy of national recognition. Now, Michelin agrees.
Key West’s first Michelin Bib Gourmand
While Blue Heaven tends to dominate travel guides, Moondog Cafe & Bakery has quietly built one of the most loyal followings in the Keys. Now, the restaurant has another distinction to add to its résumé: Key West’s first-ever Bib Gourmand.
Awarded by Michelin, the Bib Gourmand designation recognizes restaurants that offer exceptional food and value. The honor makes Moondog not only one of Key West’s first Michelin-recognized restaurants, but also the first on the island to receive a Bib Gourmand.
Located just off Duval Street, inside a charming Victorian house, the café is known for elevated comfort food, fresh seafood, housemade pastries, and brunch favorites. Its cute and low-key dining rooms feel more like someone’s casual island home than a restaurant.
One of Key West’s most charming spots
Its wonderful pastries range from a raspberry-pistachio tart to the “Moon Bombe,” made with chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, and a chocolate glaze. They are all the creation of Eva Jensen, its pastry chef.
Beyond the dessert, its breakfast menu features huevos rancheros, shakshuka, and shrimp and grits. For lunch, they serve hearty salads, wonderful sandwiches, and “Moon Burgers” that are a must-try.
Its recognition by Michelin feels especially meaningful because it highlights the depth of Key West’s dining scene beyond the usual tourist stops.
Florida’s Michelin era keeps expanding
The Michelin Guide’s 2026 Florida selection now includes 200 restaurants across 41 cuisine types statewide.
The expansion also reflects something Floridians have known for years. The state’s dining scene stretches far beyond Miami’s luxury towers, New York imports, and celebrity chef openings.
Some of Florida’s best restaurants are found along a bohemian street with roaming roosters, live music, and towering, meringue-topped key lime pies.
And now, Michelin finally agrees.
Blue Heaven. 729 Thomas St., Key West; 305-296-8666; blueheavenkw.com.
Moondog Cafe & Bakery Key West. 823 Whitehead St., Key West; 305-741-7699; moondogcafe.com.