Rock the Plaza Brings Free Music to Boynton Beach

Live music and local businesses will take center stage in Boynton Beach this weekend as the Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency brings its Rock the Plaza concert series to Ocean Plaza.

The free event, happening Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature live music from South Florida reggae group Paul Anthony & the Reggae Souljahs, along with family-friendly activities, food specials, and promotions from businesses throughout the plaza.

Designed as a traveling concert series, Rock the Plaza moves among plazas within the BBCRA district to spotlight local businesses while creating a laid-back community gathering centered on live entertainment.

This weekend’s soundtrack comes courtesy of Paul Anthony & the Reggae Souljahs, a South Florida group known for turning reggae classics, dancehall, soca, and Top 40 hits into crowd-pleasing party sets. Led by father-and-son duo Paul Anthony Sr. and Paul Anthony Jr., the band has spent more than a decade building a loyal following across the region with its high-energy performances and Caribbean-inspired sound.

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Paul Anthony Sr., also known as “Pat Satchmo,” began performing in Jamaica before moving to New York in the 1970s, where he toured with his band The Wild Bunch and opened for Bob Marley & The Wailers in Toronto in 1975. Years later, the family’s musical legacy continued in South Florida when Paul Anthony Jr. formed the Reggae Souljahs in 2014.

In 2020, Paul Anthony Jr. received a Grammy nomination as a songwriter and featured artist on The Wailers’ album “One World,” executive produced by the one and only Emilio Estefan.

Along with live music, the event will feature face painting, games and “Business Bingo,” where attendees can win prizes while visiting participating businesses throughout Ocean Plaza. Food and drinks will be available from plaza spots, including Bailey’s Blendz, Café Frankie’s, Scheurer’s Chocolate and Sushi Jo.

“Rock the Plaza is about more than just hosting a community event, it’s about creating meaningful opportunities to spotlight and support the small businesses that make Boynton Beach a unique destination. We are excited to bring the community together at Ocean Plaza for an afternoon of live music and family-friendly fun while encouraging attendees to discover and support the local businesses that call the plaza home,” shares Mercedes Coppin, Business Development Manager, Boynton Beach CRA.

Limited parking will be available at Ocean Plaza and along East Ocean Avenue, with additional public parking located at 115 N. Federal Highway.

Rock the Plaza. With Paul Anthony & the Reggae Souljahs, 2 p.m. at Ocean Plaza, 640 E. Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach. Free entry.