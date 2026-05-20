Electric Pickle Reopens in North Miami After Seven Years

The Electric Pickle was one of the city's premier dance clubs, regularly booking heavyweight DJs like Damian Lazarus, Claude VonStroke, Nicolas Jaar,

From 2009 to 2019, the Electric Pickle was the epicenter of Wynwood‘s nascent nightlife scene. It opened its doors way before the neighborhood transformed into a mini Brickell, back when it was still truly Miami’s arts district. It was also one of the city’s premier dance clubs, regularly booking heavyweight DJs like Damian Lazarus, Claude VonStroke, Nicolas Jaar, Optimo, Matt Tolfrey, and Seth Troxler, so locals felt its closure.

Luckily, the scene will heal a bit on Friday, May 22, when the venue settles into its new home at the 94th Aero Squadron. The Pickle Relaunch promises 12 solid hours of music by the likes of Reptant, Anthony Rother, Dubtribe Sound System, and Craze.

“I kept it in my pocket for years,” says Will Renuart, founder of the Pickle, of the 94th Aero Squadron. “I used to go there when I was a kid. The owner’s cool; he sees my vision, so he’s letting me do it the way I need to do it.”

For this iteration of the Pickle, Renuart has tapped DJ/producer Danny Daze as his accomplice.

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“The owner is a dreamer like myself. He believes in what I do,” Renuart adds. “He’s met Danny, and Danny and I have all the connections, and I believe we have the right sauce for it. Danny brings a lot to the table, and with the Pickle’s brand, we’ve done some good parties together.”

The venue will eventually feature three distinct areas: the outdoor Pickle Patio, El Bolero indoors, and the Tent. Electric Pickle photo.

For the last few months, Renuart and Daze have thrown a couple of Pickle-branded parties, including a Free Acid event back in February and a Miami Art Week closing party last December. Friday’s event is meant to signal the Pickle’s new phase as a regular fixture at the venue adjacent to Miami International Airport — well, kind of.

After Friday’s party, the Pickle is going on tour for the next few months, jetting off to Europe and Japan to celebrate the venue’s 15th anniversary. The party will return to more regularly scheduled programming starting around Halloween weekend, with the aim of holding events at least every other weekend for the time being, and on big weekends like New Year’s Eve, Miami Art Week, and Miami Music Week.

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“We are in charge of all of the programming at the 94th Aero Squadron,” Renuart explains. “They are still going to do corporate events, weddings, and a few parties that aren’t under our moniker. But for the most part, the signature days and parties are going to be Pickle Patio.”

The venue will eventually feature three distinct areas: the outdoor Pickle Patio, El Bolero indoors, and the Tent, which will host bigger shows. Renuart also promises none of the VIP “bullshit” (his words) that has come to define Miami nightlife as of late.

Ultimately, Renuart and Daze are hoping the music and programming speak for themselves.

“Coming back into it, I’m a different person,” Renuart says. “I’ve probably corrected a lot of mistakes, I’m wiser. I want to make things accessible to everybody.”

The Pickle Relaunch.With Danny Daze, Will Renuart, Reptant, Anthony Rother, Dubtribe Sound System, Craze, and others. 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, at the Pickle at 94th Aero Squadron. 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami; instagram.com/thepickleofc.