Concerts

Common will join Nu Deco Ensemble in Miami this November

The socially conscious hip-hop icon is set to reimagine his classics with the innovative Miami-based hybrid orchestra at Adrienne Arsht Center.
By Shawn MacomberMay 21, 2026
Common performs onstage for The Children In Conflict Show at Brooklyn Paramount on December 11, 2025 in New York City.
Common will join the group for two Florida performances.
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Children in Conflict
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Groundbreaking Miami-based hybrid orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble will add yet another marquee name to its already impressive list of collaborators when the Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning socially conscious hip-hop icon Common joins the group for two Florida performances, including a Nov. 12 stop at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall

“We are honored and excited to welcome Common, a true hip-hop legend and one of the most important artists of his generation, to the Nu Deco stage,” Nu Deco CEO and Co-Artistic Director Sam Hyken tells New Times. “Like Water for ChocolateBe, and Electric Circus are three of my all-time favorite hip-hop albums and his music has been part of my life for years. This is a collaboration Nu Deco has dreamed about for a long time, and our audience is already thrilled to experience his artistry through the sound and energy of the orchestra.”

Founded in 2015 to “create transformative musical experiences which inspire and connect by building a collaborative, inclusive and sustainable community of artists, students, and audiences,” past collaborators with Nu Deco Ensemble have included Wyclef Jean, Macy Gray, Ben Folds, Kimbra, Stephen Marley, Kishi Bashi, and many others. 

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In addition to its unique sonic reinterpretations, the organization also runs Nu Deco Imagination, a series of no-cost concerts, workshops, and masterclasses for K-12 students throughout Miami-Dade; the Nu Deco NXT youth ensemble for 7th-12th graders; and Nu Deco Access, which has donated more than five thousand free tickets to “ensure that underserved communities in Miami-Dade county can experience live music.”

Does the Nu Deco Ensemble approach resonate? The more than 15 million global streams of their originals and collaborations would seem to suggest yes.

As an artist who has been able to blur and transcend the boundaries between music, poetry, acting, film, television, modeling, production, and activism throughout the last thirty-five years, Chicago-born Common would seem a prime candidate to paint across Nu Deco Ensemble’s self-described “ultimate canvas for elevation, transformation, and connection through music.” We won’t have long to wait to find out for certain.

Common with Nu Deco Ensemble. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Knight Concert Hall at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; arshtcenter.org; 305-949-6722. Ticket prices range from $70 to $298 and are available here.

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Shawn Macomber is a Miami-based writer and editor. His work has appeared in Maxim, Decibel, Fangoria, the Wall Street Journal, Magnet, Rue Morgue, and other outlets, but IMDB insists he is best known for the Reelz Channel television series When Metal Ruled the 80s.

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