Super Bowl 2020 Weekend Party Guide

Party with Cardi B during Super Bowl weekend in Miami.

On Sunday, February 2, Miami will host its 11th Super Bowl — the most of any city in the U.S. While Miami may have hosted its fair share of championship games, the last Super Bowl to take place in the city was in 2010. A lot has changed in the intervening decade, including the transformation of the game from a football field skirmish with a lot of eyes on it into a monstrous, city-consuming event that can't be contained solely to a large stadium.

So while the game may be taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium near the county line, the party will start days before in hot spots like South Beach, Wynwood, and downtown. Unlike March when DJs reign over the area during Winter Music Conference and Miami Music Week, hip-hop and pop are king during Super Bowl weekend. New-school rappers like DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Post Malone will be in town along with veterans like 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and Uncle Luke, while pop is well be represented with ambassadors such as Maroon 5, Harry Style, Lizzo, and Lady Gaga.

Don't worry, DJs and electronic music producers are still making the trek down, including Diplo, the Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, and Marshmello.

However, the one caveat is that Super Bowl weekend brings super-high prices. Want to see Post Malone live on Virginia Key? Tickets start at $500. Lady Gaga's Super Saturday Night? Careful to not overdraw your bank account when you fork over $375. However, brands like SiriusXM and Pandora are offering some relief by organizing events that are completely free.

We'll update this list as more parties come across our radar. Got one you think should be mentioned? Hit us up at music@miaminewtimes.com.

Wednesday, January 29

Esera Tuaolo's Inclusion Party. With Amara La Negra, Tracey Young, Fantine, and others. 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $35 to $50 via ticketmaster.com.

Eric Benet. With Jon B and DJ KJ. 9 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Tickets cost $100 via eventbrite.com.

SiriusXM and Pandora Present the Chainsmokers. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Admission is free with RSVP via sxmpthechainsmokers.splashthat.com.



Snoop Dogg. 11 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $60 via tixr.com.

Thursday, January 30

The 21st-Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-372-4634; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $35 to $125 via ticketmaster.com.



Cardi B. 11 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $75 via tixr.com.

EA Sports Bowl. With DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, and others. 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $50 to $400 via ticketmaster.com.

Gunna. 11 p.m Thursday, January 30, at Studio 23, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-401-5438; studio23miami.com. Tickets cost $20 via studio23miami.com.

Pop Smoke. 9 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at KOD Miami; 7020 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-761-7519; kodmia.com. Tickets cost $50 to $65 via eventbrite.com.

SiriusXM and Pandora Present Lizzo. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Admission is free with RSVP via sxmplizzo.splashthat.com.



Super Fan Fest. With Cheat Codes. 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, January 30, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; superfanfest.com. Admission is free.



Super Game Weekend. With Diddy, 2Chainz, Quavo, and others. 11 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Karu & Y, 71 NW 14th St., Miami. Tickets cost $60 to $250 via eventbrite.com.

Friday, January 31

& Friends. With OBJ and Jarvis Landry. 10 p.m. Friday, January 31, at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; slshotels.com/southbeach. Tickets cost $100 via tixr.com.

The Big Game Celebration VIP Welcome Party. With Alex Sensation. 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, at NoMi Red Garden, 12351 NW Seventh Ave., North Miami; 305-895-9851. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

Bootsy on the Water. With Post Malone. 10 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $500 to $150,000 via bootsysb.com.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. With Guns N' Roses and Snoop Dogg. 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $125 to $2,000 via ticketmaster.com.

Diplo B2B Carnage. 11 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $70 via eventbrite.com.

DJ Khaled. 11 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2424; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $100 to $25,000 via tixr.com.



DJ Snoopadelic. 10 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-779-4750; hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida. Tickets cost $40 via tixr.com.

The Electric Stage. With A-Trak, MOMA, Drew Bird, and others. 4 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Leather & Laces. With DJ Snoopadelic and Lil Jon. 9:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $295 to $25,000 via eventbrite.com.

Legacy Music Festival. 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, at the Set, 776 NW 21st Ter., Miami; 305-781-0985; thesetmiami.com. Tickets cost $85 to $155 via eventbrite.com.

Lil Wayne. 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-2000; delano-hotel.com. Tickets cost $75 to $5,160 via tixr.com.



Peachfuzz Presents Everyday People. With DJ Moma, Chase B, and DZA. 11 p.m. Friday, January 31, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar. With Harry Styles and Mark Ronson. 8:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami; 305-531-3747; islandgardens.com. Tickets cost $250 via ticketmaster.com.

Plies. 11 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-433-8787; cafeiguanapines.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Rosenhaus Sports Welcome to Miami Kickoff Party. With 50 Cent. 9 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-934-0577; wynwoodfactory.com. Tickets cost $100 to $200 via eventbrite.com.

Shaq's Fun House. With Pitbull, Diddy, Tiësto, Diplo, DaBaby, and others. 9 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $249.99 to $100,000 via tixr.com.



Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. 10 p.m. Friday, January 31, at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-305-6611; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $75 to $125 via tixr.com.



Super Fan Fest. With J Alvarez and Darell. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, January 31, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; superfanfest.com. Admission is free.

Super Game Weekend. With Jamie Foxx, Chris Brown, Fabolous, and Fat Joe. 11 p.m. Friday, January 31, Karu & Y, 71 NW 14th St., Miami. Tickets cost $60 to $250 via evenbrite.com.

Tiësto. 11 p.m. Friday, January 31, LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $80 to $25,000 via tixr.com.

Vewtopia Music Festival. With Chris Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and others. 4 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; vewtopia.com. Tickets cost $99 to $995 via mvp.tickets.com.

Saturday, February 1

AT&T TV Super Saturday Night. With Lady Gaga. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami; 305-531-3747; islandgardens.com. Tickets cost $375 via ticketmaster.com.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. With Maroon 5 and Dan + Shay. 8 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $100 to $1,250 via ticketmaster.com.

Claptone and Riva Starr. 11 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40 via eventvbrite.com.

DaBaby. 11 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2424; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $100 to $25,000 via tixr.com.

DaBaby and Lil Baby. Noon Saturday, February 1, at Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-934-0577; wynwoodfactory.com. Tickets cost $40 to $2,900 via eventbrite.com.

Day Blitz. Hosted by Chad "Ochochinco" Johnson; with DJ Peewee and Radio James. 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-614-4478; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via eventbrite.com.



Dillon Francis. 11 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

The Electric Stage. With Carnage, Sean G, the Whooligan, and others. 4 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1, Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Everyday People. With DJ Moma, DZA, Silent Addy, and others. 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Tickets cost $16.50 via dice.fm.

Gronk Beach. With 3Lau, Carnage, Diplo, Flo Rida, Kaskade, and Rick Ross. 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 1, North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $399 to $100,000 via tixr.com.

iHeartRadio Big Game Miami 2020. With 50 Cent and Flo Rida. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $295 to $25,000 via eventbrite.com.

Legacy Music Festival. 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at the Set, 776 NW 21st Ter., Miami; 305-781-0985; thesetmiami.com. Tickets cost $85 to $155 via eventbrite.com.

Marshmello. 11 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $100 to 35,000 via tixr.com.

Martin Garrix. Noon Saturday, February 1, at Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-779-4750; hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida. Tickets cost $75 to $100 via tixr.com.

Maxim Havana Nights. With the Chainsmokers, Rick Ross, and Lost Kings. 10 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $1,000 to $500,000 via maximsb2020.com.

Rolling Stone Live's Big Game Bash. With Ciara, DJ Khaled, and Paris Hilton. 10 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; slshotels.com/southbeach. Tickets cost $499 to $899 via tixr.com.

Sports Illustrated the Party. With Black Eyed Peas, Marshmello, DaBaby, and DJ Irie. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2000; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $500 to $40,000 via tixr.com.

Super Bowl Preparty Powered by Nlite. With Fatboysse, SD DaGhost, and others. 4 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Nlite Store, 2345 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-400-4456; nlitestore.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.



Super Fan Fest. With Rae Sremmurd. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, February 2, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; superfanfest.com. Admission is free.

Super Game Weekend. With Trey Songs and Quavo. 3 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Karu & Y, 71 NW 14th St., Miami. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com.

Super Game Weekend. With Future, Lil Baby, and others. 11 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Karu & Y, 71 NW 14th St., Miami. Tickets cost $60 to $250 via eventbrite.com.

Trina. 6 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at SkyDeck Rooftop, 605 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-672-5010; skydeckmiami.com. Tickets cost $99 to $1,500 via eventbrite.com.

The Uncle Luke Super Bowl Experience. With Scarface, Too Short, Juvenile, JT Money, and others. 8 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at NoMi Red Garden, 12351 NW Seventh Ave.; North Miami; 305-895-9851. Tickets cost $25 to $500 via eventbrite.com.

Welcome 2 Miami Music Festival. With Rick Ross, Jeezy, Trick Daddy, and Trina. 8 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-372-4634; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $59 to $145 via ticketmaster.com.

Vewtopia Music Festival. With Cardi B, Migos, DaBaby, and others. 4 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; vewtopia.com. Tickets cost $99 to $995 via mpv.tickets.com.

Sunday, February 2

Alesso. 11 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2424; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $80 to $25,000 via tixr.com.

The Electric Stage. With Chromeo, Damaged Goods, Tissel, and others. Noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2, Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Lil Jon. 11 a.m. Sunday, February 2, at Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-779-4750; hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via tixr.com.

Lil Wayne. 11 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $125 via tixr.com.

Ludacris. 5 to 11 p.m. at E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-305-6611; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $100 via tixr.com.

Marshmello. With Roddy Ricch. Midnight Sunday, February 2, at E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-305-6611; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $75 to $125 via tixr.com.

Player’s Tailgate. With Guy Fieri, Sage Steele, Aaron May, and DJ Irie. 2 to 5 pm. Sunday, February 2, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $875 via bullseyeeventgroup.com.

Ricky Williams' SB LIV Party. 4:20 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1044; stacheftl.com. Tickets cost $125 to $10,000 via eventbrite.com.

Super Bowl 2020 Watch Party and Afterparty. With Dr. Doom, DJ Bear, and DJ Boweezy. 10 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Sport of Kings, 501 Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; gulfstreampark.com. Tickets cost $20 to $375 via eventbrite.com.

Super Game Sunday Watch Party. With Shenseea. 3 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Karu & Y, 71 NW 14th St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com.

Welcome 2 Miami Beach Super Bowl Edition. 11 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-614-4478; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via eventbrite.com.