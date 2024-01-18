Iconic Pop-Punk Band Sum 41 Announces 2024 Tour With Miami Stop in September

When Sum 41 broke through the mainstream with its debut album, All Killer No Filler, in 2001, it was at the peak of the Total Request Live era. See, kids, before TikTok was an influential part of the music industry, MTV's TRL was the arbiter of what teens and tweens were listening to. Hosted by Carson Daly, it broadcasted live from MTV's studios in Times Square, with throngs of kids cheering from the street, hoping to catch a glimpse of pop stars like Britney Spears, Nsync, Backstreet Boys, Christina Aguilera, and more.
The Canadian band managed to break through the bubblegum-pop chokehold these acts had on TRL with the single "Fat Lip," which peaked at number one on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and helped the album go platinum with sales of more than a million in the U.S. alone. While the band didn't achieve this level of mainstream success again, Sum 41 remained a music-chart mainstay throughout the decade, especially in the band's home country of Canada.
In the 2010s, the band started incorporating more metal and hard-rock sounds, with Sum 41's last album, 2019's Order in Decline, being labeled by critics as its heaviest-sounding record to date. "The edges are softened by those pop-punk melodies that still lurk deep in Sum 41's DNA, but this is certainly not a pop-punk album," wrote Kerrang's Paul Travers about the album.
Now, on their forthcoming and final album, Heaven :x: Hell, Sum 41 is set to return to the pop-punk sound that defined the band early on. It couldn't be coming at a better time, even if the band is officially breaking up after it's over. Pop-punk has seen a massive resurgence with Blink-182 reunited and contemporary acts like Olivia Rodrigo and Machine Gun Kelly priming Gen Z on the genre.
In support of the final album, Sum 41 has announced its last headling tour, Tour of the Setting Sun, which will see stops across the globe, including the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Europe, and Canada. The tour kicks off in March in Jakarta, Indonesia, and is set to conclude next year in Toronto. The band will stop in South Florida on September 23 at the Fillmore Miami Beach.
The presale has been ongoing, but tickets to the general public officially go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m.
Below is the full list of dates for Sum 41's Tour of the Setting Sun.
March 1 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Uptown Park
March 2 – Yogyakarta, Indonesia – Kridosono Stadium
March 4 – Singapore, Singapore – Star Theatre
March 5 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Megastar Arena
March 14 – Sapporo, Japan – Zepp
March 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Punkspring*
March 18 – Yokohama, Japan – Zepp
March 19 – Nagoya, Japan – Zepp
March 21 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Lives
March 22 – Fukuoka, Japan – Zepp
March 23 – Osaka, Japan – Punkspring*
March 30 – Monterrey, Mexico – Pa’l Norte*
April 19 – Omaha, NE – The Astro^
April 20 – Wichita, KS – Wave^
April 21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater^
April 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^
April 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory^
April 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe^
April 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave^
April 29 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6^
April 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^
May 1 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena^
May 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage^
May 6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount^
May 8 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena^
May 9 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater^
May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy^
May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville*
May 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium^
May 15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^
May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple*
May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann^
May 19 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena^
June 14 – Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People*
June 15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock*
June 16 – Derby, United Kingdom – Download Festival*
June 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park
June 21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival*
June 22 – Lyon, France – Slamdunk*
June 23 – Schneesel, Germany – Hurricane Festival*
June 26 – Viviero, Spain – Resurection*
June 28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera on Air*
June 29 – GeiselWind, Germany – Mission Ready*
June 30 – Marmande, France – Garorock*
July 4 – Nantes, France – La Nuit de L'Erdre*
July 5 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter*
July 6 – Belfort, France – Les Eurockéennes*
July 7 – Hunxe, Germany – Ruhrpott Rodeo*
July 9 – Milan, Italy – I-Days*
July 11 – Argeles sur mar, France – Les Deferlantes*
July 12 – Madrid, Spain – Madcool*
July 13 – Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive*
August 1 – Rimouski, Quebec – Parc Beausejour
August 7 – Saguenay, Quebec – La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora*
August 8 – Québec, Quebec – Quebec City Old Port Agora*
August 9 – Victoriaville, Quebec – Rock La Cauze*
September 4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium^
September 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines' Theater Of the Clouds^
September 7 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater^
September 8 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center^
September 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at the Complex^
September 11 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
September 12 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall^
September 14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple^
September 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^
September 17 – Coraopolis, PA – UPMC Events Center^
September 23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach^
September 24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater^
September 28 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park^
September 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall^
September 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^
October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^
October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater^
October 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino^
November 23 – Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena
January 30, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
* festival appearance
^ with the Interrupters
Sum 41. With the Interrupters. 7 p.m. Monday, September 23, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $59.50 to $89.50 via ticketmaster.com.