Steely Dan's Tour Opens With Four Unique Nights in Miami Beach

Each night at the Fillmore will feature the band performing a different album in its entirety alongside various other songs. Yes, you may start screaming out loud just like the rest of us are at the notion of getting to see Donald Fagen perform on October 5, 6, 8, or 9 — or all four nights if you're as obsessed as this reporter is.
The first three shows will highlight three of the band’s masterpieces, while the last brings a true highlights mix to the Fillmore. On October 5, it will be Aja, October 6 will feature The Royal Scam, and October 8 offers the audience Gaucho.
Folks who are heartbroken that they won't be getting full performances of Can't Buy a Thrill, Countdown to Ecstasy, or Pretzel Logic should not be disappointed. On October 9, the band will perform selected cuts from its new live album, Northeast Corridor. The album and final night feature live performances from throughout Steely Dan's career, including songs like "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Any Major Dude Will Tell You," and "Bodhisattva."
Reserved seat tickets will be available for each Steely Dan performance, ranging in price from $41.50 to $265.50. If you're like us and calculated how much attending all four nights would cost you at their cheapest price point, it is, in fact, under $200 — excluding Ticketmaster fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, through Ticketmaster and at the Fillmore box office during show days, with a Live Nation presale kicking off today.
To boot, each ticket purchased online comes with a CD copy of either Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live or The Nightfly Live. Both albums are also available as preorders to be released on September 24 (with a vinyl release set for October 1). The pairing of these albums with tickets seems to delightfully imply that concertgoers will be treated not only to various Steely Dan singles from throughout their catalog but also some of Donald Fagen's solo hits.
Steely Dan. Tuesday, October 5; Wednesday, October 6; Friday, October 8; and Saturday, October 9; at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $41.50 to $265.50 livenation.com.