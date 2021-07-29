Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Steely Dan's Tour Opens With Four Unique Nights in Miami Beach

July 29, 2021 9:00AM

Steely Dan's four-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach kicks off on October 5.
Steely Dan's four-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach kicks off on October 5. Photo by John Vettese
click to enlarge Steely Dan's four-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach kicks off on October 5. - PHOTO BY JOHN VETTESE
Steely Dan's four-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach kicks off on October 5.
Photo by John Vettese
Folks, it is absolutely normal to lose your mind at the fantastic news that Steely Dan is opening its latest tour, the Absolutely Normal Tour '21, in South Florida with a four-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The stint kicks off a tour with a surprising number of multi-night shows in cities across the U.S., and the reason why is nothing short of fantastic.

Each night at the Fillmore will feature the band performing a different album in its entirety alongside various other songs. Yes, you may start screaming out loud just like the rest of us are at the notion of getting to see Donald Fagen perform on October 5, 6, 8, or 9 — or all four nights if you're as obsessed as this reporter is.

The first three shows will highlight three of the band’s masterpieces, while the last brings a true highlights mix to the Fillmore. On October 5, it will be Aja, October 6 will feature The Royal Scam, and October 8 offers the audience Gaucho.

Folks who are heartbroken that they won't be getting full performances of Can't Buy a Thrill, Countdown to Ecstasy, or Pretzel Logic should not be disappointed. On October 9, the band will perform selected cuts from its new live album, Northeast Corridor. The album and final night feature live performances from throughout Steely Dan's career, including songs like "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Any Major Dude Will Tell You," and "Bodhisattva."

Reserved seat tickets will be available for each Steely Dan performance, ranging in price from $41.50 to $265.50. If you're like us and calculated how much attending all four nights would cost you at their cheapest price point, it is, in fact, under $200 — excluding Ticketmaster fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, through Ticketmaster and at the Fillmore box office during show days, with a Live Nation presale kicking off today.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


To boot, each ticket purchased online comes with a CD copy of either Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live or The Nightfly Live. Both albums are also available as preorders to be released on September 24 (with a vinyl release set for October 1). The pairing of these albums with tickets seems to delightfully imply that concertgoers will be treated not only to various Steely Dan singles from throughout their catalog but also some of Donald Fagen's solo hits.

Steely Dan. Tuesday, October 5; Wednesday, October 6; Friday, October 8; and Saturday, October 9; at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $41.50 to $265.50 livenation.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Juan Antonio Barquin is a Miami-based writer who programs the queer film series Flaming Classics and serves as co-editor of Dim the House Lights. Barquin aspires to be Bridget Jones.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Billy & Al

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation