Bundle Up, Snow Strippers Are Taking Over the Ground

Although electronic duo Snow Strippers, consisting of Tatiana Schwaninger and Graham Perez, has only been making music for a couple of years, the pair's stripped-down, Gen-Z aesthetic and glitchy sound have been packing venues and lighting up dance floors across the globe.
Schwaninger and Perez, who are based in Detriot, are currently on the road for a string of shows across the U.S. "I'd say we've sold out more shows than haven't," Perez tells New Times. The duo just returned from Europe, where Snow Strippers enjoyed an energetic reception from audiences across the Atlantic. "They go hard in Europe, though," he adds. "They knew so many words to the songs. They were just really loving it."
Snow Strippers will play another likely sold-out show at the Ground in downtown Miami on Saturday, April 13, partly in support of the 2023 EP Night Killaz Vol. 1 and in anticipation of their sophomore album, set for release on Diplo's Mad Decent. This follows their 2022 debut, The Snow Strippers, released on the duo's own imprint, Nice Bass Bro.
"We love Miami. We've only been there a couple of times, but we really like it," Perez says.
"I just love Florida; I used to go to Miami when I was younger," adds Schwaninger, a Florida native. "It's just a vibe. I'm excited to play all of the Florida dates. There's nowhere else in the U.S. that feels like Florida."
Perez has been making music on his laptop for eight years, experimenting with genres and working primarily in hip-hop with some success. Schwaninger always loved to sing and was in talent shows and choruses as a kid. "I never tried to make my own music until I met Graham," she explains. Two years ago, they teamed up to form Snow Strippers. "We really liked what we were putting out," he says, so their near-instant success wasn't surprising.
The duo filmed their most recent music video for "Aching Like It's" in the Magic City, featuring all the South Florida trappings: motorcycles speeding on highways, night swimming, and airplanes taking off from Miami International Airport. DJ and tour manager Robert Saltero, who also happens to be a Miami native, helped scout the locations for the shoot. "We direct our own videos," Perez says. "We shot, directed, and edited it; they just took us to the fire spots."
Perez adds that Snow Strippers is 100 percent DIY in how it makes its music, too.
"We are particular, and we just like to do exactly what we want to do. We really just make music in our living room and record everything in our living room, so we just make all the beats and then record," he explains. Schwaninger and Perez, along with a few select collaborators, contribute to the project.
Schwaninger chimes in, "It's all a team effort at the end of the day."
Snow Strippers. With EvilGiane, Club Eat, Dres, and 5oltero. 11 p.m. Saturday, April 13, the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., #2, Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $29.21 to $40 via dice.fm.
Check out New Times' complete Miami concert calendar listings.