Ski Mask the Slump God's 11th Dimension Tour Will Conclude in Miami Beach

After releasing his first formal project in more than five years, South Florida's own Ski Mask the Slump God is set to go on his first formal tour since he went on the road with fellow SoundCloud veterans the $uicideboy$ as part of their Grey Day Tour in 2022.
The 11th Dimension Tour's North American leg starts in Brooklyn before making its final stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Wednesday, August 28, in what will surely be a homecoming show for the rapper.
Ski Mask came up with many other South Florida rappers, such as Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, Lil Pump, Smokepurpp, and his best friend, XXXTentacion, during the SoundCloud era explosion of 2016 that saw a more hardcore approach to hip-hop come to the mainstream.
Ski and X wore their influences on their sleeves, whether it was buying iced-out anime memorabilia or rapping over Slipknot samples. The pair helped push out an alternative form of rap that laid the foundation for the "rage rap" genre. Because of artists like him, X, and Travis Scott, rock show staples like mosh pits and headbanging have become part of the modern rap concert experience.
Having rocked the stages in Miami for almost a decade, his involvement with the South Florida rap movement not only helped him become popular amongst a wider audience but can also be argued that he was a big part of why Rolling Loud became popular.
While X brought the rage, Ski's rapping ability and flow made him stand out among a colorful group of characters, including Danny Towers, Kid Trunks, Killstation, and other members associated with the Members Only collective. His choice of beats has also been unique, often choosing something high-tempo and experimental, allowing him just to start spitting bars from the get-go.
The upcoming tour is in support of his new album, 11th Dimension, and with Miami Beach as the last date, Ski might have something special in store for his hometown.
Expect new bangers like "Shibuya" and the hard rock-influenced "Headrush" to be played along with all-time classics such as "Faucet Failure," "Catch Me Outside," and "Take a Step Back."
Tickets for the 11th Dimension Tour go on sale on Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. A Live Nation presale starts Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. using the code CHORD.
Ski Mask the Slump God. 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.