Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Future to Headline Rolling Loud 2022 in Miami

March 2, 2022 9:00AM

Kanye West performing at the American Airlines Arena in Miami during the Saint Pablo Tour in 2016. Photo by George Martinez
After bringing his Donda 2 Performance Experience to LoanDepot Park last week, Kanye West is scheduled to return to Miami this summer alongside Kendrick Lamar and Future, when they headline Rolling Loud 2022, July 22-24 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Perhaps this will be a more traditional live performance from the enigmatic rapper. Then again, seeing as this is Ye we're talking about, don't bet on it.

The three rappers alone would probably be worth the price of admission to Rolling Loud, but festival cofounders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler tend to overdeliver the best of the best in hip-hop.

Also scheduled to appear are Playboy Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Three 6 Mafia, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Aminé, Lil Baby, Baby Keem, $uicideboy$, Trippie Reed, and A$AP Ferg.

On the local front, City Girls, Ski Mask the Slump God, $not, Robb Bank$, and Pouya are on the bill.

Also returning this year is DaBaby, whose homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud 2021 seemed to overshadow the festival's otherwise euphoric return to in-person events.

"If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," DaBaby told the crowd before following it up with, “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

After swift condemnation, DaBaby only seemed to double down on his remarks, which led to collaborators like pop singer Dua Lipa, who has a substantial LGBTQ+ following, distancing themselves from the rapper.

Not West, though. In fact, Ye ostensibly chose to collaborate with DaBaby because he got "canceled." (Note: DaBaby still continues to get work.)

If you're ready to see if Ye and DaBaby will dominate the headlines this year, tickets go on sale Monday, March 7, at noon. Prices start at $329 for general admission and soar to $1,299 for the VIP Munchie package. Fret not, though: The festival offers a layaway plan with $9.99 down at the time of purchase.

Given that tickets sold out in two hours last year, you probably don't want to mull it over for too long.

Below is the full Rolling Loud 2022 lineup:
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF ROLLING LOUD
Photo courtesy of Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud 2022. Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 24, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $329 to $1,299 via rollingloud.com.
