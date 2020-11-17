Rolling Loud Announces New Dates for 2021 Festival

Back in April, as the pandemic was upending the entire music industry, Rolling Loud pushed back its 2020 festival to February 2021 with the lineup intact. But here we are, almost eight months later, and the future of mass gatherings still seems hazy.

With so much uncertainty, perhaps it's unsurprising that Rolling Loud has once again shifted dates, revealing today that the hip-hop gathering will take place May 7-9, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The festival confirmed that "99 percent" of the original 2020 lineup, headlined by A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone, is still on board to appear.

Rolling Loud's first European edition, at Portimão, Portugal, is scheduled two months later, for July 6-10, 2021. Travis Scott, Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Future, Wiz Khalifa, and Stormzy have been announced as the headliners.

Despite the delay of its in-person events, Rolling Loud has successfully pivoted to online. In September, founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif announced a partnership with streaming platform Twitch, with a new channel and the promise of regular, hip-hop-centered programming. Zingler and Cherif debuted Loud Stream, a virtual festival series that kicked off with a massive 4.7 million viewers, then followed up with a Halloween edition that racked up 2.7 million views. Both events topped the Pollstar Livestream chart for their respective weeks.

If you're hoping to attend Rolling Loud's return to IRL events next year, a limited amount of tickets will go on sale Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. There is no word if the festival will offer refunds to ticket holders who cannot make the new date.

If you need something to tide you over until then, you can journey to the past: Cherif and Zingler spoke to New Times last month about how they managed to take a one-day event in Wynwood and turn it into a massive global brand in a mere five years.

Rolling Loud 2021. Friday, May 7, through Sunday, May 9, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. A limited amount of tickets on sale starting Friday, November 20, via rollingloud.frontgatetickets.com.