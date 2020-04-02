Rolling Loud 2020 Postponed Until Next Year With the Lineup Intact

Just about every other South Florida spring music festival has already been postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic, so it should come as no surprise that Rolling Loud has done the same.

The hip-hop festival, largely seen as the largest and most infamous gathering for the genre, will move nearly a year into the future, from the weekend of May 8, 2020, to Presidents' Day weekend 2021, February 12-14. It will remain at Hard Rock Stadium.

Not all is lost, however. According to a press release, organizers have kept the massive lineup intact — no small feat for a festival of its size, but perhaps because of its stature in hip-hop, it took less convincing for artists than it would have for a smaller event such as III Points.

"Same lineup. Same rage. Ain’t nothin’ changed but the dates," the festival said in a statement shared on its social media pages.

Rolling Loud's organizers have also taken steps to ease the financial burden on attendees. In addition to honoring all purchased tickets on the new dates, they're offering full refunds. That's something Ultra, a similarly massive festival, was unable to do; instead, it offered ticket matching for its rescheduled dates, but the electronic music event was weeks, not months, away at the time of its cancellation.

Rolling Loud ticket holders will be notified by email before April 8 about how to claim their refund if they desire it. The festival will also extend the grace period for layaway plans to August 1 for those who may have missed a payment.

Tickets for the 2021 event are sold out as of this writing. Those looking to buy tickets to the rescheduled event can join a waitlist.

Announced in January, Rolling Loud's now-2021 lineup features headliners A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone. Notable undercard performers include Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and Teejayx6. South Florida natives on the bill are City Girls, Lil Pump, Fat Nick, and Ski Mask the Slump God. And because we can't resist, some of the most outrageous artist names on the bill that we absolutely did not make up are Quando Rondo, Boobie Lootaveli, and 300 lbs. of Guwop.

Read the festival's statement below, and check out the full Rolling Loud 2021 lineup here.

Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud 2021. Friday, February 12, through Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets are sold out; join the waitlist at rollingloud.frontgatetickets.com.