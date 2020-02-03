With the Help of Cardi B, Vewtopia Music Festival Found Its Footing After a Shaky Start

The inaugural Vewtopia Music Festival was off to more than a bumpy beginning on Friday, January 31, the first of the two-day gathering. The festival, which had joined forces with Superfest Miami Live a couple of weeks prior, advertised performances by Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, Fabolous, Megan Thee Stallion, and Chris Brown. But as it turned out, fans wouldn't end up seeing any of these A-list performers as the first night unfolded.

The confusion began with the opening of the gate, which was set to occur at 3 p.m. Fans formed a line, but weren’t allowed entry until more than an hour later past the promised time at around 4:15 p.m. Concidentally, this also happened to be when the first batch of performers were supposed to begin. Already off to a delayed start, Vewtopia had also not publicly released set times for artist performances — usually a given at any music festival.

After a couple of short performances by mostly local artists, the crowd around the stage hadn’t grown much and the vast areas of empty space that surrounded the stage seemed to allude to the fact that Vewtopia had greatly undersold tickets. Single-day tickets were being sold at the door for $50, allowing a few latecomers to arrive in the hopes that they would see the headliners slated to perform that night. However, by around 8:15 p.m., it was clear that the two headliners wouldn’t show. Chris Brown’s manager announced in a now-deleted post that Brown wouldn’t be taking the stage for the night due to “not being able to come to an agreement with promoters.” Similarly, Megan Thee Stallion’s publicist had informed another journalist on-site that she would no longer be performing at the festival either. Despite these cancellations, the DJs onstage kept building excitement toward the headliners’ “upcoming” performances, hyping up the crowd with shouts of, “Who’s ready to see Chris Brown?!”

At around 10:07 p.m., it started to drizzle, and fans broke out into a frustrated chant of “Megan! Megan!” The crowd seemed fed up with the confusion and lack of clarity that had surrounded the evening. By 10:38, the DJs had announced that the night would have to be cut short due to a lightning advisory, but they encouraged fans to head to one of the on-site nightclubs, where they could catch the rest of the artists perform. However, once everyone ran through the rain to take shelter in the tent, it was stated at 11 p.m. that there would be no more performances for the night.

Vewtopia day one was full of unorganized set times, confused team members, and vast empty spaces that ultimately ended in a lightning advisory. People on Twitter voiced their frustrations about the event and seemed unwilling to come back the next day, and as seems inevitable whenever music festivals go south, comparisons to Fyre Festival arose.

It’s safe to say that Vewtopia didn’t have the most enviable of beginnings, but they seemed to pull it together on day two. The festival had addressed the day one fiasco via Instagram in a now-deleted post: “Due to unforeseen circumstances outside of our control, a lightning advisory issued by Dade County impacted our ability to deliver the amazing concert experience we planned.” The post then advertised Saturday’s lineup, which included Koffee, Polo G, Alex Sensation, Nicky Jam, DaBaby, Migos, and the headliner, Cardi B.

Upon arriving at the festival, it was clear that some changes had been made. There was visibly more staff and security, and the performance set times were advertised at the front gates on a bright screen, although the times were still pushed back and inaccurate throughout the night.

Aaron Bodden, a 21-year-old reggaeton artist from Miami, was slated to perform at 5:15 p.m. but came on around 8:50 p.m. With him were eight backup dancers clad in black and red getups, who were onstage to inspire major perreo in the crowd. They grinded, twerked, and swung their hips all over the stage as Bodden sang and rapped songs in both Spanish and English.

At around 9:20 p.m., Papa Keith from 103.5 The Beat came onstage to hype up the crowd for the next performer. “Where my Latinos at?!” Keith shouted to introduce the famous award-winning radio DJ and musical tastemaker Alex Sensation. He took to the turntables to successfully heighten the crowd’s energy levels, mixing popular reggaeton, hip-hop, and dancehall hits.

Finally, after much speculation and anxiety over the state of the A-list acts, the first of the headliners emerged. The hip-hop and trap dance crew the Jabbawockeez, materialized, slowly making their way to center stage as DaBaby’s song “BOP” began to play in the background. Two of the dancers ripped off the costume and mask of the dancer in the middle, revealing that it was none other than DaBaby — in disguise! The Charlotte rapper grabbed the mic and yelled “Let’s go!” as the beat dropped and fans screamed. After "BOP," he addressed the crowd, stating that when he performs at festivals that separate the crowd with barricades, he usually encourages them to jump over. “However—” he began, but didn’t get to finish his sentence, as people immediately took his statement as an invitation. Tons of fans jumped over the barricades separating the general admission ticket holders from VIP, filling up the somewhat-empty VIP section. “Whoa whoa, I meant it as a hypothetical. I didn’t get to finish my sentence,” DaBaby said, looking concerned at his fans' actions.

After a quick check by security to make sure no one was hurt, DaBaby rocked through tracks like “Vibez,” “Baby Sitter,” and his verse in Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cash Shit.” DaBaby had a couple of other tricks up his sleeve for the evening, as he invited fellow North Carolina rapper Stunna 4 Vegas onstage. Stunna, who’s signed to DaBaby's record label Billion Dollar Baby, joined the headlining artist as they stood on top of the barricades, allowing themselves closer proximity to the crowd as they put some much-needed "BOP" into the night. Later on in the performance, DaBaby brought out his six-year-old son Caleb, who rapped an adorable song about playing Xbox One and going to school. Just 25 minutes later, DaBaby departed for parts unknown.

Just by virtue of having a headliner show up to perform, Vewtopia's second-day was already outclassing its initial outing.

At nearly 11, Migos appropriately bounded onto stage to their song “Stripper Bowl,” which begins with the line, “Bring the whips out for the Super Bowl!” Then came the crowd-pleaser “Deadz,” followed by their 2013 hit “Hannah Montana.”

“Okay, so we do have some day one Migos fans in the building!” Quavo shouted. With this reassurance, the trio then threw it back with their hits from their 2014 album No Label II like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Fight Night,” to thrilled crowd members. “Slippery,” “Pure Water,” and “Bad and Boujee” were also among some of the songs played before Quavo announced, “Culture III is on the way!” The announcement was met by cheers and followed by the popular “Walk It Talk It,” which closed out the fiery performance.

By 11:20 p.m., the crowd began to chant “Cardi! Cardi!” as the stage was being set up for the Bronx rapper. Shortly after, Vewtopia’s most anticipated headliner surfaced in a bright yellow bodysuit and boots, a rainbow wig, and a crew of backup dancers. Cardi B began with the hard-hitting “Get Up 10,” and then segued into her collab with rapper Pardison Fontaine, “Backin’ It Up,” to overjoyed, twerking fans. If there’s one thing Cardi B has in good measure it’s stamina, and she showed off her dancing chops throughout her set, continuously bending down low to deliver the sexy, over-the-top dance moves she’s known for.

Cardi’s performance included the most stage effects, visuals, and stage props of all of the Vewtopia sets, making for a hypnotizing, high-energy spectacle that had fans thankful they came back for day two of the festival. For “Motorsport,” the Migos song on which she shares a verse with Nicki Minaj, she hopped on top of an actual yellow BMX. The set was about an hour-long, and saw Cardi also show off her Spanish for tracks “Taki Taki” and “I Like It.” The countless songs that were performed showed just how fast Cardi’s career has grown since her career blew up in 2017 — she’s had 31 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 since her major-label debut. Later on, she brought out husband Offset of Migos to perform their collab “Clout." Offset was an enjoyable surprise, and his presence allowed the couple to show off their chemistry as they shared bars and danced around one another onstage. Cardi closed out her set with her most well-known song, “Bodak Yellow,” which was accompanied by pyrotechnics that sent the crowd into animated cheers and screams.

It was quite the finale for the initially troubled festival. While Friday was an unorganized mess, Saturday saw the organizers able to pull things together and produce a gratifying experience for tourists and locals alike, who were able to see some of the most popular contemporary acts of today perform. It’s hard to say whether the unfortunate events of the first day will leave a stain on Vewtopia’s reputation, but for right now, it seems that fans are still reeling from Cardi B’s twerking skills and pyrotechnics.