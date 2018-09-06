No One Killed Themselves at the $uicideboy$ Show, Thank God

Miami rap shows have always had a reputation for being shitty. They're never complete without underage kids moshing in circles, someone’s girlfriend who doesn’t know the artist but tagged along for the hell of it, and every kind of drug you can imagine being passed around in the pit. A $uicideboy$ show is no different, but that’s what makes it fun. Members of Miami’s underground rap scene are die-hard fans of the genre, meaning they will go to great lengths to enjoy a good moshing. The New Orleans-born hip-hop stars kicked off their I Want to Die in New Orleans Tour at the Filmore Miami Beach last light, and there wasn’t a local high schooler missing it.

The crowd was small but warming as concertgoers scurried through the halls of the Filmore. The bar lines were empty because the majority of the attendees were underage, but they queued up for overpriced merch. Inside, the pit quickly filled with musty teens who snuck out on a school night to see the $uicideboy$. They gathered around in attempt to get a good spot to jump in circles when the show started. The DJ warmed up the crowd with a Lil Peep and XXXTentacion tribute, as no rap show is complete without one.

The pit went dark, making it the perfect time for those who snuck in weed to light up. As the stage lights went up, the blunts did too, creating a puff of smoke over the stage larger than the one made by the fog machines. It didn’t take long for security to flash their lights over the group of 13 kids sharing one blunt. “Put it out, or I’m going to kick you out!” a short guard yelled as she trained her flashlight on them. The kids complied, moved to the other side of the venue, relit their blunt, and were promptly escorted out by the same security guard.