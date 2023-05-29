Photos: Afro Nation 2023 Made Its Miami Debut with Burna Boy, Wizkid, and More

Afro Nation made its U.S. debut on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Focusing on performers from Africa and the diaspora, the two-day music festival featured acts like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake, Sech, Fireboy DML, Rema, Dadju, and Shenseea.
The festival comes on the heels of African music's growth in popularity over the last few years. Amapiano, the South African music genre
, is one of the hottest dance styles right now, and African pop has even cracked the Billboard
charts.
Afro Nation first debuted in Portugal
over four summers ago, with other editions taking place in Ghana and Puerto Rico. The festival's stature has grown alongside the rise in Afrobeats, African pop, and amapiano. The festival even help Billboard
launch its U.S. Afrobeats Songs
chart in 2022.
Check out the highlights from Afro Nation's Miami debut from photographer Michele Eve Sandberg below.
Nissi performing at Afro Nation Miami 2023
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
CKay performing at Afro Nation Miami 2023
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Dadju performing at Afro Nation Miami 2023
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Asake performing at Afro Nation Miami 2023
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Burna Boy performing at Afro Nation Miami 2023
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Bnxn performing at Afro Nation Miami 2023
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Sech performing at Afro Nation Miami 2023
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Shenseea performing at Afro Nation Miami 2023
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Rema performing at Afro Nation Miami 2023
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Wizkid performing at Afro Nation Miami 2023
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
