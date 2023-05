Photos: Afro Nation 2023 Made Its Miami Debut with Burna Boy, Wizkid, and More

click to enlarge Nissi performing at Afro Nation Miami 2023 Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Afro Nation made its U.S. debut on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Focusing on performers from Africa and the diaspora, the two-day music festival featured acts like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake, Sech, Fireboy DML, Rema, Dadju, and Shenseea.The festival comes on the heels of African music's growth in popularity over the last few years. Amapiano, the South African music genre , is one of the hottest dance styles right now, and African pop has even cracked thecharts. Afro Nation first debuted in Portugal over four summers ago, with other editions taking place in Ghana and Puerto Rico. The festival's stature has grown alongside the rise in Afrobeats, African pop, and amapiano. The festival even helplaunch its U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart in 2022.Check out the highlights from Afro Nation's Miami debut from photographer Michele Eve Sandberg below.