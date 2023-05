Photos: 100 gecs Unleashed Sonic Chaos at Revolution Live

click to enlarge Fans of 100 gecs waited outside of Revolution Live before the concert. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge The crowd during Machine Girl's performance Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Machine Girl drummer Sean Kelly Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Machine Girl drummer Sean Kelly Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson crowd surfing during his performance Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Laure Les Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Dylan Brady Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Laura Les Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Dylan Brady Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs brought their signature sonic chaos to Revolution Live on Wednesday, May 10. Currently on the road in support of the critically acclaimed album, the duo's frenetic energy was on full display for the sold-out crowd gathered at the venue. The fans themselves came dressed in all manner of widely inventive fashions that spoke to 100 gecs' come-as-you-are ethos Opening the show was electronic duo Machine Girl, whose punk attitude was evident throughout the set. Frontman Matt Stephenson threw himself into the set and crowd with wild abandon.For more highlights from last night's show, read Douglas Markowitz's review and check out the photos from Michele Eve Sandberg below.