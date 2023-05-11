Navigation
Photos

Photos: 100 gecs Unleashed Sonic Chaos at Revolution Live

May 11, 2023 10:59AM

Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs brought their signature sonic chaos to Revolution Live on Wednesday, May 10. Currently on the road in support of the critically acclaimed album 10,000 gecs, the duo's frenetic energy was on full display for the sold-out crowd gathered at the venue. The fans themselves came dressed in all manner of widely inventive fashions that spoke to 100 gecs' come-as-you-are ethos.

Opening the show was electronic duo Machine Girl, whose punk attitude was evident throughout the set. Frontman Matt Stephenson threw himself into the set and crowd with wild abandon.

For more highlights from last night's show, read Douglas Markowitz's review and check out the photos from Michele Eve Sandberg below.
click to enlarge
Fans of 100 gecs waited outside of Revolution Live before the concert.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans of 100 gecs waited outside of Revolution Live before the concert.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans of 100 gecs waited outside of Revolution Live before the concert.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans of 100 gecs waited outside of Revolution Live before the concert.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans of 100 gecs waited outside of Revolution Live before the concert.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd during Machine Girl's performance
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl drummer Sean Kelly
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl drummer Sean Kelly
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson crowd surfing during his performance
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Dylan Brady
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laura Les
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laura Les
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Dylan Brady
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
Contact: Michele Eve Sandberg

