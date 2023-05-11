Photos: 100 gecs Unleashed Sonic Chaos at Revolution Live

[
{
"name": "Related Stories / Support Us Combo",
"component": "12278355",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "6"
},{
"name": "Air - Billboard - Inline Content",
"component": "12278351",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7"
},
{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "12278352",
"insertPoint": "12",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "12278352",
"insertPoint": "4th",
"startingPoint": "16",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
}
]
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs brought their signature sonic chaos
to Revolution Live on Wednesday, May 10. Currently on the road in support of the critically acclaimed album 10,000 gecs
, the duo's frenetic energy was on full display for the sold-out crowd gathered at the venue. The fans themselves came dressed in all manner of widely inventive fashions that spoke to 100 gecs' come-as-you-are ethos
.
Opening the show was electronic duo Machine Girl, whose punk attitude was evident throughout the set. Frontman Matt Stephenson threw himself into the set and crowd with wild abandon.
For more highlights from last night's show, read Douglas Markowitz's review
and check out the photos from Michele Eve Sandberg below.
click to enlarge
Fans of 100 gecs waited outside of Revolution Live before the concert.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans of 100 gecs waited outside of Revolution Live before the concert.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans of 100 gecs waited outside of Revolution Live before the concert.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans of 100 gecs waited outside of Revolution Live before the concert.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans of 100 gecs waited outside of Revolution Live before the concert.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd during Machine Girl's performance
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl drummer Sean Kelly
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl drummer Sean Kelly
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Machine Girl's Matt Stephenson crowd surfing during his performance
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
The crowd at 100 gecs' show at Revolution Live
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Dylan Brady
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laura Les
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laura Les
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Dylan Brady
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Laure Les and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg