Club Space Is Back and Still a Beacon for Dance Music

It's been four months since the usual weekend pandemonium took over 11th Street. This weekend, though, the traffic and honking were at their peak as partygoers made the pilgrimage to Club Space's reopening. In May, the club temporarily shuttered to undergo much-needed construction to move its stairwells and emergency exits ahead of the completion of soon-to-be-neighbor E11even Residences.
With Miami's capricious construction schedules, it was a surprise when the club's management announced its reopening last Thursday, with Peggy Gou and John Talabot christening the new Terrace. When New Times stopped by on Friday, it was apparent Space had a new coat of paint and other changes along with the same atmosphere that has made it an institution since its opening in 2000.
But before getting to the Terrace, there is Floyd, the club's smaller sister venue. "It's wonderful to see everyone back at our mothership," says Alan "T" Tibaldeo, the club's legendary doorman. Tibaldeo, dressed to the nines as usual, had a quip and some gossip. "We are thrilled that our time sleeping and resting is over," he adds with a tinge of sarcasm.
Floyd's decor still includes a lot of red velvet, offering a more intimate aura than the Terrace. The lounge received some upgrades during the closure, like new and spacious bathrooms, a new VIP area, and an exit for Terrace patrons. On Friday, the dance floor still felt familiar, filled with attendees eager to get back into the groove with an all-vinyl set by Turkish-Swiss DJ Alci.
The staff — bartenders, barbacks, security — were also more than ready to get back to work after the monthslong pause.
Rolling up to Space around 3 a.m. is not for the faint of heart. The dizzying lines, wait times, and thick humidity would deter most, but the extended hours seemed to streamline the process on Friday. Once inside, the new interior changes are apparent, and patrons are given three options.
First, you can wander left to the revitalized Ground. The team closed off the original staircase leading to the Terrace and tore out the Ground's VIP booths, giving it a more rave warehouse feel and almost doubling its size. On Friday, Nia Archives managed the decks and blessed the room with quick techno, keeping with the sounds you normally find at the first-floor venue.
Second, there's a chance to gaze at the club's latest installation by Veronica "Mokibaby" Gessa. Encased in glass is the conversation pit — perhaps the only place in Club Space where one would want to take a nap. "The latest iteration of the conversation pit is a creative collaboration between me and Space co-owner David Sinopoli," Gessa tells New Times. "It is inspired by David asking me to create something futuristic yet zen. I said, 'Say less.'"
Gessa explains the theme is "The Jetsons but zen — Jet-zen." Inside is a sunken circular sofa replete with pillows in warm shades of red and orange. Furnishings surrounding the sofa wouldn't be out of place in a 1960s bachelor's pad, including a faux leopard statute, miniature gong, and geometric statues. "It was a different side of design that I haven't done yet, and I'm looking forward to exploring more of it," Gessa adds. "I am so grateful that Club Space gave me the opportunity to create and explore different aesthetics."
Finally, you can walk up the new staircase leading to the Terrace. Fluorescent lights shine overhead and brighten the walls, adorned with colorful pastels and designs by local artist Francisca Oyhanarte.
The days of an actual roofless Terrace are long gone, and so are bulky elevated dance platforms, which have been replaced with smaller risers. But aside from the staircase, platforms, renovated DJ booth, and new paint, the Terrace's essence endures. On Friday, it felt like any other night. DJ Seinfeld took a turn on the ones and twos with an eclectic blend of house and some acid before Green Velvet took over. He spun a little old and new, dropping fresh tracks, remixes, and classics like "Percolator" and "Lazer Beams."
As always, the Terrace doesn't start coming to life until 5 a.m., with partygoers filling every conceivable space on the dance floor. You'll be happy to know that the sound system was as crisp as ever. The room hit a lovely tinge of blue as the sun rose, and the light bounced off the hanging foliage.
Despite the four-month sabbatical, Club Space is still the beacon for dance music that it has been for nearly a quarter of a century. Even as developers continue to turn the Park West area into a high-rise canyon, there's hope that Space will continue inviting clubgoers through its doors for years to come.