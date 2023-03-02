Miami Singer-Songwriter Viper Shares New Indie-Pop Single





As a child, Viper would sneak out of her cousin’s playroom to the living-room piano, waking up everyone in her home as she practiced playing the alluring instrument.Now she has arrived on a larger stage with a fresh style that she intends to make known.Vanesa Perez, 23, was a writer for as long as she could remember. But it took a while for her to realize she had a special talent for songwriting.“I didn't feel like I was worthy enough to dream of it, and I went through a million different phases,” she explains. “I was just thinking about: How I can make the biggest footprint on the earth and in my life? And it just clicked.”Her first singles out of college, “Wake Up and Find Peace,” and “VIP VIA,” explored themes of changing identity, dealing with rejection, and staying true to one’s true self. Now the Cuban-American artist is putting together her debut EP, aiming to take listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions with her indie-pop lyricism and vocal talent. Set for release on Friday, March 3, her new single “Say What U Wanna” is simultaneously powerful and vulnerable, showcasing Viper’s ability to connect with an audience on a deep emotional level.“This song is generally about overcoming anxiety,” she summarizes. “I feel like everyone struggles with whatever degree of anxiety, and personally, I’m left feeling tongue-tied, and I end up not saying what I want to say. It also ties into the EP because the human experience is about feeling everything: the bad, the ugly stuff, and the amazing, beautiful stuff that you want to write poems and books about.”The single encourages listeners to be true to themselves and never give up on their dreams — an especially important message for young women navigating through a world that can be harsh and unforgiving.On Friday Viper will host a listening party for the new track along with her collaborators, up-and-coming producers Mike Martinez and Drew Chinigo, at Savage Labs Wynwood.“I’m a big believer that by practicing and doing what you love everyday, good things will come,” says Chinigo, who performs under the stage name Just Drew. “It’s going to be a great show with some other DJ sets planned, so we’re excited to play some groovy tunes and then slide into live performances for the night.”The Miami-based producers are some of Viper’s most frequent collaborators, prepping their music careers alongside their friend and business partner.“Viper and I actually both went to Florida State [University] together, and one night she just came over and we started working on this song that she had written,” Martinez recalls. “From there we continued to work together, and then I met Drew, who fit in the puzzle of certain things that I couldn’t do in production. Now we’re excited that we’re here and we have an opportunity to play this new song on a bigger level for everybody.”As Viper prepares for the song release, she’s more than ready to take the next steps with her fans and share her music with the world. For her, music is more than means of entertainment – it’s a way to inspire, to make people feel something, and to create a community of like-minded individuals who share a love for art and creativity.“Don’t stop dreaming. Don’t let anyone or anything discourage you from being exactly who you are, and using your voice to do so,” she says. “Your thoughts are powerful. I hope that through my music, everyone will really get to know me.”