As the Economy Sinks Ever Lower, Miami's Nightlife Industry Has Been Left to Fend for Itself

Friday and Saturday, March 27 and 28, were going to be a game-changer. Underground party promoters Internet Friends and Portals had teamed with Berlin's Mala Junta to put on a two-day, five-stage festival in Miami called Fifth Layer. Gami could not have been prouder.

"It was honestly going to be one of the biggest projects we've worked on, DIY-wise," the 24-year-old DJ and Internet Friends cofounder says. "It was very ambitious, and it was an amazing location. [It was] something that has never really happened before for our queer community."

Rumors of a novel flulike virus made the rounds. Miami's nightlife industry gave a collective shrug. Another Zika, they thought. It'll blow over in a few weeks. But on Wednesday, March 4, City of Miami officials announced they had pulled the plug on the annual Ultra Music Festival because of health concerns.

"I told my team, 'If Ultra is canceled, our event is not going to happen,'" Gami recounts. "They were like, 'No, if anything, people will just not go to Ultra and come to our event instead.'"

They weren't the only ones. Twitter and other social networks were rife with assurances from promoters, club owners, and DJs that the city's spring bacchanal, Miami Music Week, was still a go.

Then the president declared a ban on visitors from 26 European countries.

"It was this snowball effect of things getting worse," Gami says. "I was like, 'We just announced — what do we do?' We had three DJs coming from Berlin and they were already in the U.S. Then, all these very alarming things started happening. It was very apocalyptic — like, you either stay or leave because the border is closing."

Internet Friends didn't abandon hope until the last minute. When Gami got the call that the city was pulling all outstanding permits for events of any size, she was devastated.

"It feels like your dreams are just being shattered," she says. "We breathe and eat rave. It's what keeps us moving. This is my main source of income. It's my career path."

It has been more than four months since Fifth Layer, along with the whole of Miami Music Week, didn't happen. Since then, Miami and the rest of the nation have been in and out of lockdown limbo. As the city's plan to reopen slides backward and confirmed COVID-19 cases skyrocket locally, there's still no clear path forward for Miami's venues and nightlife staff.

Local Indifference

The recent attempt to reopen restaurants and bars failed so miserably that it made Florida a national laughingstock. Miami leads the state with more than 117,000 confirmed cases as of July 31, with statewide infections peaking at 15,000 per day during the month.



The data is staggering and scary, and it's also demoralizing for the bar and nightlife-venue employees who, according to a 2019 report by 24/7 Wall Street, make up 4 percent of total employment in the Miami metropolitan area. There has been little to no attempt to contact or support a $2 billion industry for the state and a significant part of Miami's allure as a tourist destination.

When asked at what point in future case drops a phase for reopening bars and nightclubs may be feasible, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez informed New Times that "there is no set point."

"There is no plan for reopening clubs and bars right now," assistant director of communications Patty Abril writes via email. "The mayor makes decisions based on the continuous advice of the medical experts and doctors that he's brought into his team. As far as relief, I believe there is a plan for some of the CARES Act money to go to laid-off restaurant workers."

Asked to clarify whether those benefits have been extended to bar and club employees, Abril noted that bars, cafés, and nightclub owners can apply for support grants up to $15,000 per establishment through the South Beach Wine and Food Festival's Industry Relief Fund.

But Andrea Moreno, public relations manager for the wine and food festival, says nightclubs will not be considered for grants for employee relief from the fund, which raised private donations in addition to the five-million-dollar injection of CARES Act money expected from the county.

"Nightclubs will not be eligible for either fund," says Moreno, referring to the $1.6 million it has already doled and the anticipated CARES Act cash. "All of this is subject to the eligibility requirements mandated by Miami-Dade County, which will be very clearly stated on the [Industry Relief Fund] website once we go live," she adds.

Do Not Sit on the Furniture's Megan and Behrouz Nazari. Photo by Lito Vidaurre

"We feel like we're an abandoned child everybody forgot," says Behrouz Nazari, an internationally touring DJ and the founding owner of the South Beach nightclub Do Not Sit on the Furniture. Nazari and his wife, Megan, moved to Miami Beach and opened the fan-favorite spot seven years ago. The small nightclub at the corner of 16th Street and Washington Avenue has a maximum capacity of 150. The couple supports a staff of about ten, all of whom they consider family. Repeat customers are treated to free drinks and exclusive digital DJ mixes.

"It's a community that we built," Megan says. "We didn't have big promoters or big money. We did it on our own. After seven years, to be abruptly shut down like this — it's terrifying. It's a lot of pain and hurt. Some of our bartenders don't even have money to pay for their rent. On top of that, we have to take out a loan that we have to pay back to the government, and I feel like there's not enough adequate aid for small businesses like us to survive."