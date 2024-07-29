Myke Towers Will Bring La Pantera Negra Tour to the Kaseya Center

Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers is set to embark on an 18-city U.S. tour in support of his upcoming album, La Pantera Negra, with stops in New York and Los Angeles. With such strong support in Miami, of course, there's a show scheduled on October 16 at the Kaseya Center.
This will be the first time Towers performs at the downtown Miami arena. In fact, the tour is the 30-year-old biggest U.S. tour yet, stopping at large venues to deliver a "one-of-a-kind live experience," according to the tour's press release.
Coming from the same class as Bad Bunny, Ozuna, and Anuel AA, Towers helped reggaeton explode worldwide in the late 2010s, turning him into a household name. His unique blend of reggaeton, hip-hop, and Latin trap has helped Towers amass a fan base that is always ready for him to drop some of the hardest bars in the game.
The release of his 2016 mixtape, El Final del Principio, initially brought him into the spotlight along with a wave of hits in 2019, including "La Playa" and the Arcángel- and Farruko-assisted "Si Se Da." His 2020 debut album, Easy Money Baby, included the smash hits "Diosa" and the 50 Cent-inspired "Girl." The record also helped cement his place as one of Latin trap music's most influential figures.
Today, his catalogue of hits continues to grow with songs like "Lala" and "La Falda," and he's collaborated with seemingly everyone, from Tiësto to Feid to Rauw Alejandro.
Tickets for the Miami show are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. No word yet on an opener or special guests.
Below, check out the complete list of dates for La Pantera Negra Tour.
Wednesday, October 2 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
Thursday, October 3 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
Saturday, October 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sunday, October 6 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Tuesday, October 8 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, October 9 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Friday, October 11 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
Saturday, October 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sunday, October 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Wednesday, October 16 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Thursday, October 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Tuesday, October 22 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
Thursday, October 24 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Saturday, October 26 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
Wednesday, October 30 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Thursday, October 31 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Friday, November 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Sunday, November 3 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Myke Towers. 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $54.75 to $224.75 via ticketmaster.com.