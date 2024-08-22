 Miami Marlins Host Taylor Swift Dance Party September 6 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Marlins Will Host a Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Party

Shake it off with DJ Swiftie at the Marlins' first postgame Taylor Swift-themed dance party.
August 22, 2024
DJ Swiftie will be spinning all your favorite Taylor Swift hits after the Marlins' game on Friday, September 6.
DJ Swiftie will be spinning all your favorite Taylor Swift hits after the Marlins' game on Friday, September 6. Dobres Touring photo

5 days left to support local news

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$4,000
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

South Florida Swifties, how about a change of scenery? Soon, you won't have to choose between being cheer captain or being stuck on the bleachers.

The Miami Marlins will host their first postgame Taylor Swift-themed dance party on Friday, September 6, at LoanDepot Park. You're invited to sing your heart out and shake it off right on the baseball field.

Headliner DJ Swiftie, a nationally touring DJ specializing in all things Taylor and turntables, will kickstart the night at 7:10 p.m. with hits from the pop icon's lengthy discography. If you're in your feels or having a euphoric main-character moment, the Marlins promise to spin one just for you, regardless of whether you're in your Reputation or Lover era.

Swifties can choose between two packages on how they want to enjoy the show. The $50 "Field Access" guarantees a regular seating game ticket to watch the Phillies take on the Marlins (though chances are, if you're reading this, who's running around on the field pre-dance party is the least of your concerns), access to on-field viewing behind VIP guests, and access to purchase only water during the show. Curious as to what VIP entails? For just $25 more, you're looking at a seat in the Recess Sports Lounge during the game, field access for the dance party closest to the stage, a themed cocktail and mocktail menu, a DJ Swiftie-signed poster, and a glow wand.

"We pride ourselves on being part of the Miami community, and our city is all about special events," says the Marlins' chief marketing officer Tiago Pinto of the event. "For us at the Marlins, it's very important that we find ways to connect our game days to culture and causes that are relevant to our community. On Friday, the gameday party begins with a celebration of the Stanley Cup Champions Florida Panthers and ends with the first-of-its-kind postgame takeover with DJ Swiftie."

There you have it, South Florida Swifties. Make enough of a fuss over not getting a ticket to Swift's three-day, sold-out Eras Tour performances in Miami this October, and you might just have a baseball team scrambling to bring you the next best option.

Consider yourself among the few, the proud, the heard. It's more than Uncle Luke, who took to socials soon after the dance party was announced with an interesting request, will get any time soon.
DJ Swiftie Postgame Show. 7:10 p.m. Friday, September 6, at LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; mlb.com/marlins. Tickets cost $50 to $75 via mlb.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Isabel Rivera is a Miami New Times intern for the arts, culture, and music beats. A 305 native, she is pursuing her bachelor's in digital journalism and minoring in art and English at Florida International University. Rivera's work is featured in local publications such as the Miami Herald, New Times, Miami Times, and Artburst Miami. When not penning her next story, she can be found working as a managing editor for FIU's Caplin News, catching up on her endless TBR list, or seeking out all things Magic City.
Contact: Isabel Rivera
Lisa and Rosalía Solidify Cross-Cultural Music Collabs as the Future

Opinion & Commentary

Lisa and Rosalía Solidify Cross-Cultural Music Collabs as the Future

By Caroline Val
Headed to the Eras Tour in Miami? Book a Swiftie Hotel Package

Travel

Headed to the Eras Tour in Miami? Book a Swiftie Hotel Package

By Celia Almeida
Ladytron Is Still Perfecting Its Synth-pop Sound

Touring Artists

Ladytron Is Still Perfecting Its Synth-pop Sound

By David Rolland
J Balvin Joins Billboard Latin Music Week's 2024 Lineup

Latin Music

J Balvin Joins Billboard Latin Music Week's 2024 Lineup

By Osvaldo Espino
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation