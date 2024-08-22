Marlins Will Host a Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Party

The Miami Marlins will host their first postgame Taylor Swift-themed dance party on Friday, September 6, at LoanDepot Park. You're invited to sing your heart out and shake it off right on the baseball field.
Headliner DJ Swiftie, a nationally touring DJ specializing in all things Taylor and turntables, will kickstart the night at 7:10 p.m. with hits from the pop icon's lengthy discography. If you're in your feels or having a euphoric main-character moment, the Marlins promise to spin one just for you, regardless of whether you're in your Reputation or Lover era.
Swifties can choose between two packages on how they want to enjoy the show. The $50 "Field Access" guarantees a regular seating game ticket to watch the Phillies take on the Marlins (though chances are, if you're reading this, who's running around on the field pre-dance party is the least of your concerns), access to on-field viewing behind VIP guests, and access to purchase only water during the show. Curious as to what VIP entails? For just $25 more, you're looking at a seat in the Recess Sports Lounge during the game, field access for the dance party closest to the stage, a themed cocktail and mocktail menu, a DJ Swiftie-signed poster, and a glow wand.
"We pride ourselves on being part of the Miami community, and our city is all about special events," says the Marlins' chief marketing officer Tiago Pinto of the event. "For us at the Marlins, it's very important that we find ways to connect our game days to culture and causes that are relevant to our community. On Friday, the gameday party begins with a celebration of the Stanley Cup Champions Florida Panthers and ends with the first-of-its-kind postgame takeover with DJ Swiftie."
There you have it, South Florida Swifties. Make enough of a fuss over not getting a ticket to Swift's three-day, sold-out Eras Tour performances in Miami this October, and you might just have a baseball team scrambling to bring you the next best option.
Consider yourself among the few, the proud, the heard. It's more than Uncle Luke, who took to socials soon after the dance party was announced with an interesting request, will get any time soon.
DJ Swiftie Postgame Show. 7:10 p.m. Friday, September 6, at LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; mlb.com/marlins. Tickets cost $50 to $75 via mlb.com.
Call me when it’s Tootsie’s night— Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) August 21, 2024