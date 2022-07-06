Promoter Michael Gardner Premieres Headliner Docuseries at Lyric Theater

On a balmy evening in Overtown, the crowd forming along the edges of the historic Lyric Theater began to make its way inside, some stopping for a snapshot on the red carpet splayed in front of the building. Miles away from the annual American Black Film Festival on Miami Beach, the VIP crowd was fitting for the private screening — and for the man who has become synonymous with Miami’s exclusive urban nightlife.
On Friday, June 17, Michael Gardner, CEO and president of Headliner Market Group and the powerhouse behind LIV on Sunday, screened the first episode of his Headliner docuseries to a private audience. Inside the theater, a large Headliner poster displayed Gardner back-facing with a chain and bucket hat beneath a sequence of words emblazoned across: "Adversity. Culture. Nightlife."
Screens throughout the lobby interpolated clips of Gardner with hip-hop’s aristocracy. The briefest glance at the montage of footage exploded any assumptions that Gardner is just another promoter on Miami’s sprawling nightlife landscape. Clandestine conversations with Meek Mill faded into celebrity appearances from Jamie Foxx, Diddy, Teyana Taylor, Young Thug, Gunna, Floyd Mayweather, and Trina. And for apathetic attendees, footage of Beyoncé and Jay-Z scrolling through a LIV on Sunday soirée bucked him out of the fray and into a league of his own.
But who exactly is Michael Gardner?
Little is known about the nightlife magnate who has helmed one of the most star-studded bashes in hip-hop. He’s ubiquitous to the celebrities who regularly frequent LIV, nestled inside the opulent Fontainebleau but invisible to the throngs who flock to party next to those celebrities. With his impending docuseries, Gardner, who founded his party-promotions company in 2001, is prepared to dissolve that enigmatic veil.
“I’m not the type of guy that was taking pictures and really promoting my company,” Gardner tells New Times during a Zoom interview the day before the screening. “I was always so consumed with making money. I wasn’t necessarily trying to brand the company and do PR and take pictures with the celebrities. That wasn’t me.”
It wasn’t until he was shooting a promo video with Diddy for Headliner Market Group that the idea of a documentary began to take shape. With nearly a decade of footage in the vault, he teamed up with videographer Shack Milhomme and director Bob Metelus to produce a five-part series that chronicles his journey from basketball phenom at the University of Miami in the early '90s through his metamorphosis into an elite party promoter.
Inside the quaint theater, Gardner’s friends, family, and peers gathered to watch the origin story unfold. The first episode starts by likening his ability to break into Miami’s swanky club scene to wizardry. Indeed, it took something akin to magic for Gardner to wrangle his way out of a stint of homelessness and across the racial divide that separates the ritzy EDM and house clubs on the beach from Miami's Black inner-city parties to become one of the biggest players in party promotions.
The plot points: He was cut from UM’s hoops squad for breaking curfew and forced to move back home to Chicago, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing at DePaul. A few years later, he returned to Miami to help his cousin grow his barbershop business but instead noticed a glaring disconnect in the clubs and lounges on South Beach. The posh venues catered to upper-crust white tourists and residents while urban parties were sequestered at a small handful of clubs.
“When I came back in the late '90s, there really wasn’t a lot outside of what Louis Oliver was doing — nightlife wasn’t really associating with Black culture. Black culture is associated with hip-hop,” he says of the city's segregated nightlife.
After joining forces with Oliver, a former Miami Dolphins defensive back and celebrity party promoter, he went on to not only diversify Miami’s nightlife with urban parties but also to attract some of the biggest names in hip-hop to the city. Interviews from Uncle Luke, Diddy, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Dwayne Wade, Trina, and Trick Daddy add dimension to his portrayal as a CEO and a socialite among artists and athletes.
As Trina sums up during her interview in Headliner: “There’s a difference between going to a club and going to a party thrown and helmed by a dope promoter.”
Gardner understands it’s the small things that make or break a party experience. Toeing the line between providing an unforgettable night for partyers and the who’s who are just a few of the things he’s mastered since LIV on Sunday's inception 13 years ago. In one Headliner scene, he defuses a heated encounter with an irate guest clad in a fur coat: “I thought you was a Detroit player. You arguing over $100?” he quips, and shortly thereafter, flanked by Meek Mill and his posse, swoops past the dissatisfied customer and into the club.
The B-roll footage embodies the two worlds he simultaneously inhabits: those of the purveyor of luxury and the cutthroat hustler. He understands it’s not just about what the experience is but who’s going to be there.
During the panel chat and Q&A session held after the premiere, an audience member asked Gardner what he expects his impact will look like in the next decade. Before he could finish, Uncle Luke chimed in, “I’m a promoter, but he’s a super promoter. Every other kid will want to be like Mike, the real Mike Gardner. Everyone wants to get into LIV, and he’s set the standard real high.”
Gardner, who also hosts the monthly Doo-Wop R&B parties at Rácket in Wynwood and the Overtown Music & Arts Festival, is in the process of getting Headliner picked up by a network. In the interim, he decided he wasn’t going to wait to show a taste of what viewers can expect from the series.
“I really want to promote my work and put some pressure on those in limbo or in pending to let them know it’s going to come out one way or another,” he explains.
The man behind Headliner is ready to step to the fore as the promoter of his own story.