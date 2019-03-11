The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Whether you're into the classics or the newbies, this is a big week for music in Miami. Elton John will play his final South Florida show Saturday when his Farewell Yellow Brick Road hits the BB&T Center. Thursday and Saturday, Latin trap star Bad Bunny will take over the American Airlines Arena with a slew of hits he's released over the past two years. And Sunday, head to the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center for a mesmerizing set by sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar.
Monday, March 11
Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Juniper Dive: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, March 12
Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tatsuya Nakatani: 10 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Wednesday, March 13
AbbaFab: 8 p.m., $37. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.
Amédé: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Com3t & Bella Thorne: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Five Play: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Jazz at the Yard: With Strings Attached, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Kurt Vile & the Violators: With the Sadies, 7 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Simone Vitullo and Archila: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Kathy Palma and Steven Smalls., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, March 14
Anthony Pisano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Bad Bunny: 8 p.m., $51-$181. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Cry Baby: With Palomino Blond, Sewerside Bombers, and Obsidian., 9 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.
Death Lottery, Antifaces, Beat Obsolete, and Sewer Slutz: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
J Boog: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
The Mojo Hands & Lone Wolf: With Loon from the Moon and 4th Wave, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Social Club Misfits: 6 p.m., $20-$45. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Stevie J: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Friday, March 15
Busta Rhymes: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Candlebox: 7:30 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
The Heavy Pets: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Honey Soundsystem & Randomer: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Jack J: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Jeff Tweedy: 7:30 p.m., $45-$55. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Jeffrey Sutorius: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Lil Jon: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Little Havana Social Club: With La Patronal, 8 p.m., $10-$20. Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St., Miami, 305-237-7750, koubekcenter.org.
Miami Reggae Festival 2019: 5 p.m., $22-$46. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Modd: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Orishas: 8 p.m., $44-$114. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Peter Yarrow: 7:30 p.m., $52-$67. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.
Simon Moullier Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Sink In: With Common Luck, Migrate, and VNTRS, 8 p.m., $7. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
STRFKR: 9 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Vrsty, Levels, and Glass Hands: With Wicked Playground, Seven Serpents, Kinda Culty, and others, 8 p.m., $7-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Saturday, March 16
A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour: 8 p.m., $33-$58. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.
Bad Bunny: 8 p.m., $51-$161. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Candlebox: 7:30 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Christian Nodal: 8 p.m., $45-$140. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Cinnaman: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Elton John: 8 p.m., $55.25-$245.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
German Brigante: 9 p.m., $15-$20. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
Guy Gerber and Blond:ish: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Lulo Reinhardt & Daniel Stelter: 8:30 p.m., $30-$35. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Official Ultra 2019 Ticket Giveaway Event: With Buza, 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Pablo Alboran: 8 p.m., $35-$89.50. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Paddy's Punk Fest: With Houston & the Dirty Rats, Vibes Farm, Fotre, 1983 the Band, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
R3hab: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Relic: With Fiin, Miichii, Differ, and Saint, 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.
Subtronics and Blunts & Blondes: 10 p.m., $20-$65. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Trevor Hall: With Dirtwire, 6:30 p.m., $20. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Tribu: With Audiofly, Sainte Vie, Armen Miran, and others, 2 p.m., $35-$100. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.
Waze & Odyssey: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Sunday, March 17
Anoushka Shankar: 7 p.m., $30-$80. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band: 8 p.m., $75-$120. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Boney M With Liz Mitchell: 7 p.m., $48-$152. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Get the Led Out: 7:30 p.m., $32. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Guasones: 8:30 p.m., $35. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Paddy's Pub Day: With Deuxpooch, Matchstick Johnny, Jahniration Band, and others, 6 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Steve Miller Band: 7 p.m., $45-$105. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Yung Mal: 9 p.m., $20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
