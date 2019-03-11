 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
The Best Concerts in Miami This Week
Photo by Daniella Mía

The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Celia Almeida | March 11, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Whether you're into the classics or the newbies, this is a big week for music in Miami. Elton John will play his final South Florida show Saturday when his Farewell Yellow Brick Road hits the BB&T Center. Thursday and Saturday, Latin trap star Bad Bunny will take over the American Airlines Arena with a slew of hits he's released over the past two years. And Sunday, head to the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center for a mesmerizing set by sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar.

Here's your music calendar for March 4 through 10. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, March 11

Continue Reading

Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Juniper Dive: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, March 12

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tatsuya Nakatani: 10 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Wednesday, March 13

AbbaFab: 8 p.m., $37. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.

Amédé: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Com3t & Bella Thorne: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Five Play: 7:45 p.m., $55. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Jazz at the Yard: With Strings Attached, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Kurt Vile & the Violators: With the Sadies, 7 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Simone Vitullo and Archila: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Kathy Palma and Steven Smalls., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, March 14

Anthony Pisano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny
Photo by Alejandro Pedrosa

Bad Bunny: 8 p.m., $51-$181. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Cry Baby: With Palomino Blond, Sewerside Bombers, and Obsidian., 9 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Death Lottery, Antifaces, Beat Obsolete, and Sewer Slutz: 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

J Boog: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

The Mojo Hands & Lone Wolf: With Loon from the Moon and 4th Wave, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Social Club Misfits: 6 p.m., $20-$45. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.

Stevie J: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Whim 'n Rhythm: 7 p.m., $10-$40. Temple Emanu-El, 1701 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-5661, tesobe.org.

Friday, March 15

Busta Rhymes: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Candlebox: 7:30 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

The Heavy Pets: 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Honey Soundsystem & Randomer: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Jack J: 11 p.m., $10-$15. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Jeff TweedyEXPAND
Jeff Tweedy
Photo by Whitten Sabbatini

Jeff Tweedy: 7:30 p.m., $45-$55. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Jeffrey Sutorius: 11 p.m., $30. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Lagrimas: With Laboratory, Obsidian, and the Covenne, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Lil Jon: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Little Havana Social Club: With La Patronal, 8 p.m., $10-$20. Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St., Miami, 305-237-7750, koubekcenter.org.

Miami Reggae Festival 2019: 5 p.m., $22-$46. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Modd: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Orishas: 8 p.m., $44-$114. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Peter Yarrow: 7:30 p.m., $52-$67. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.

Simon Moullier Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Sink In: With Common Luck, Migrate, and VNTRS, 8 p.m., $7. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

STRFKREXPAND
STRFKR
Photo by Erika Reinsel

STRFKR: 9 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Vrsty, Levels, and Glass Hands: With Wicked Playground, Seven Serpents, Kinda Culty, and others, 8 p.m., $7-$10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Saturday, March 16

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour: 8 p.m., $33-$58. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Bad Bunny: 8 p.m., $51-$161. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Candlebox: 7:30 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Christian Nodal: 8 p.m., $45-$140. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Cinnaman: 11 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Elton John: 8 p.m., $55.25-$245.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

German Brigante: 9 p.m., $15-$20. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Guy Gerber
Guy Gerber
Photo by Silvana Fazzalari

Guy Gerber and Blond:ish: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Lulo Reinhardt & Daniel Stelter: 8:30 p.m., $30-$35. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Official Ultra 2019 Ticket Giveaway Event: With Buza, 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Pablo Alboran: 8 p.m., $35-$89.50. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Paddy's Punk Fest: With Houston & the Dirty Rats, Vibes Farm, Fotre, 1983 the Band, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

R3hab: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Relic: With Fiin, Miichii, Differ, and Saint, 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Subtronics and Blunts & Blondes: 10 p.m., $20-$65. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Trevor Hall: With Dirtwire, 6:30 p.m., $20. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Tribu: With Audiofly, Sainte Vie, Armen Miran, and others, 2 p.m., $35-$100. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.

Waze & Odyssey: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Sunday, March 17

Anoushka Shankar: 7 p.m., $30-$80. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band: 8 p.m., $75-$120. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Boney M With Liz Mitchell: 7 p.m., $48-$152. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Get the Led Out: 7:30 p.m., $32. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Guasones: 8:30 p.m., $35. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Jacquees: 8 p.m., $44-$104. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Paddy's Pub Day: With Deuxpooch, Matchstick Johnny, Jahniration Band, and others, 6 p.m., Free. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Steve Miller Band: 7 p.m., $45-$105. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Yung Mal: 9 p.m., $20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: