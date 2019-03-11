The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Whether you're into the classics or the newbies, this is a big week for music in Miami. Elton John will play his final South Florida show Saturday when his Farewell Yellow Brick Road hits the BB&T Center. Thursday and Saturday, Latin trap star Bad Bunny will take over the American Airlines Arena with a slew of hits he's released over the past two years. And Sunday, head to the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center for a mesmerizing set by sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar.

Here's your music calendar for March 4 through 10. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, March 11