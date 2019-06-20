Miami Beach Pop Festival Inaugural Lineup: Chance the Rapper, Kygo, the Raconteurs, and Others

After a yearlong delay, organizers today announced the lineup for the inaugural Miami Beach Pop Festival. Among the artists headed to South Beach in November are Chance the Rapper, Kygo, Daddy Yankee, the Raconteurs, and Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Further down the bill are a couple of neat surprises, including rising pop singer Kim Petras, folk-pop act Maggie Rogers, Dominican reggaetonera Natti Natasha, and country singer-songwriter Margo Price. The diversity of acts is something rarely seen at Miami music festivals, and organizers also seem to have taken into consideration the gender balance, which is better than those at most local events.

In addition to delivering a multigenre lineup, Miami Beach Pop will offer a culinary roster curated by James Beard Award-winning chef and local restaurateur Michael Schwartz. The fest is also taking advantage of its location on the sands of South Beach by shining a spotlight on sustainability and promising to limit single-use plastic and use recyclable and biodegradable materials.

Early-bird tickets start at $175 and will increase to $199, and VIP passes cost $1,250 and include access to the VIP lounge, priority boarding to the shuttles, expedited festival entry, and private bar access. Miami Beach residents will receive a 20 percent discount. Tickets will also be offered on a zero-interest payment plan for a limited time. Organizers say only three-day tickets will be sold as of now, but single-day tickets might be available later depending upon the response. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, June 21, at 10 a.m. via miamibeachpop.com.

Originally scheduled for the weekend after Art Basel 2018, the festival was pushed back a year while organizers sorted out logistics and built support from a city that's become wary of large-scale public events.

In May, the festival's impressive production team — which includes Steve Sybesma (Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival), Paul Peck (Okeechobee, Outside Lands, Bonnaroo), Bruce Orosz (ACT Productions and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau), and Don Lockerbie (the Parker Company) — announced the festival would take place November 8 through 10 this year.

Miami Beach Pop Festival comes during a transitional period for South Florida festivals. After a disastrous stint on Virginia Key in March, Ultra Music Festival ditched the City of Miami in May. It's still unclear whether Ultra will return to its original location in Bayfront Park next year.

Ultra's move followed Rolling Loud's 2018 migration to Hard Rock Stadium. In 2019, Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival took a hiatus, but rumors are swirling that it will return next year under new ownership. And after taking a year off in 2018, III Points came back stronger than ever in February.

In 2018, organizer Steve Sybesma told New Times his ultimate goal was to create a festival that would bring world-class talent to Miami while retaining the city's local feel.

Here's the complete Miami Beach Pop Festival lineup:



Chance the Rapper

Jack Johnson

Daddy Yankee

Kygo

The Raconteurs

Juanes

Maggie Rogers

Leon Bridges

The Roots

Nile Rodgers and Chic

Sean Paul

T-Pain

Jessie Reyez

Bomba Estereo

Quinn XCII

Natti Natasha

Gryffin

Brytiago

Margo Price

Chelsea Cutler

Kim Petras

Two Feet

Lali

Magic City Hippies

Monsieur Perine

DJ Windows 98 (Win Butler of Arcade Fire)

Rauw Alejandro

Ashe

Magic Giant

Roosevelt Collier

Reignwolf

Cimafunk

The Hip Abduction

Spam Allstars

Steven A. Clark

Richie Hell

Zander

Afrobeta

Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble

Sunday Gospel Service

Sol Jam feat. Nile Rodgers and Very Special Guests

All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley feat. Stephen Marley and Very Special

Guests Frost School of Music American Music Ensemble feat. Ben Folds

Miami Beach Pop Festival. Friday, November 8, through Sunday, November 10, at Lummus Park, Ocean Drive from Fifth to Tenth Streets, Miami Beach. Tickets cost $175 to $1,250 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, via miamibeachpop.com.