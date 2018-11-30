 


To continue to satisfy fans, Okeechobee needs a firm musical identity.
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Okeechobee Fest Is Cancelled for 2019

David Rolland | November 30, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

For those eagerly anticipating the lineup for the 2019 edition of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, there's some bad news: It's not happening.

Thursday afternoon, the festival announced on its Facebook and Instagram pages what many had suspected because of the delay in a lineup announcement: There will be no festival in 2019. The statement hints that the hiatus will not be permanent and that the fest will return in March 2020.

Since its inception in 2016, Okeechobee Fest has drawn 32,000 attendees annually via big-name headliners such as Kendrick Lamar, Arcade Fire, Robert Plant, and Skrillex. Held a few hours northwest of Miami on an idyllic 800-acre property called Sunshine Grove, the event brought campers, music-festival aficionados, and spring breakers together for four days each March. It found enough popularity that the 2017 and 2018 editions were declared to have sold out all tickets.

Soundslinger LLC, the company in charge of the festival, did not immediately respond to New Times' request for comment. Here is the announcement made on social media:

 
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for Miami New Times. His novel, The End of the Century, published by Jitney Books, is available at many fine booksellers.

