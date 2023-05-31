The Goofball Members of Frogs Show Mercy Take Music Very Seriously

Frogs Show Mercy is one part silly and one part serious. As you get to know the quartet, it's impossible not to be charmed by the band members' goofy antics, balanced by their profound dedication to musical growth.
"We can't hide how goofball we like to be and how much we care about each other. It's unavoidable; it's part of the music," drummer Javi Nin says.
The band's sound is an impressive blend of alternative, emo, math rock, postpunk, and shoegaze, with lyrics that touch on serious themes such as relationships, life, abandonment, and loneliness. However, the way the lyrics are delivered by vocalist and guitarist Yucky Poor, usually accompanied by a clever guitar melody, delivers the song's message straight to the heart.
The music video for "Stallion," the band's latest single, looks like a home-video glimpse into a regular day of Frogs Show Mercy. After an intro of Poor sitting alone on a bed singing, the members are seen dancing and jamming together. The single is one of four tracks on the band's second EP When You're Not Home.
Last year, Frogs Show Mercy made the trek to Murphy, North Carolina, to hang out in a cabin and write music for six days.
"We thought it would be a good way for us to isolate ourselves and write something that's us and not like with some sort of incentive," Nin adds.
Two songs on the EP, "Stallion" and the acoustic track "Snows of "Kilimanjaro," were written during the self-imposed insolation. The band felt the two tracks would work best as part of the EP since the songs didn't fit their upcoming album's overall theme and sound, which is still in the works.
"In a way, it kind of feels like this EP is like a B-side of what could have been on the album," bassist Karl Martinez says.
"Like a before side," Nin adds.
Inspired by a scene in the 2014 film Frank, one of the two movies the band watched while in Murphy, Poor gathered field recordings while the other members ventured into the Bavarian-style town of Helen, Georgia.
"I put a mic in the back of the cabin, which was on a mountain, and recorded ambient noise," Poor explains. "There's also a fireplace starting up and footsteps going up the stairs."
"Stallion" also features a cleverly placed sampled quote between characters Tony Soprano and Johnny Sack from The Sopranos.
Since coming together three years ago, Frogs Show Mercy has garnered a loyal group of Froglodytes (the band's name for its fans) that can often be seen singing along at shows.
Still, beyond its silly exterior, Frogs Show Mercy takes itself very seriously.
"We work really fucking hard," guitarist Laz Matus says.
"One thing about this band is the communication aspect is very good, and it facilitates the process very well," Martinez adds. "Even when we clash and butt heads and shit, we can still come to the center and make fire music."
Matus' goal is for the band to headline a sold-out show at Gramps, and Nin hopes they can play at festivals like Bonnaroo and huge venues like Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Martinez would love for the band to perform alongside Midwest emo rockers American Football.
"My goal ultimately is to be able to create a new movement of emo music," Poor says. "I want our music to be timeless and listened to and admired by generations to come like a lot of my favorite bands. Bands that bring in nostalgia, and specifically bands for high schoolers coming-of-age — like when you're going through all of these fucking changes, and you're like, 'Who am I?' and you're trying to find yourself — I want to be one of those bands that helps you find yourself."
