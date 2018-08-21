Camila Cabello opened for Taylor Swift, the center of the pop universe, at Hard Rock Stadium this past Saturday, but just two nights later, Cabello took up the mantle, bringing home top honors at the 2018 Video Music Awards. She was nominated for five (now gender-neutral) Moon Person statuettes and won two, for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "Havana."

But the night wasn't all smooth sailing for the Cuban-American ex-member of Fifth Harmony. Her first appearance on the telecast came after Tiffany Haddish mangled the singer's name — a reminder of Cabello's relative newcomer status. The comedian also alluded to Cabello's less-than-amicable split from her former group.

Cabello — who spent the past few days with her family in Miami proselytizing for the many virtues of croquetas on Instagram — fared much better than Drake, whose Magic City-filmed video for "God's Plan" was snubbed in all five categories for which it was nominated, including Best Video With a Message, Best Hip-Hop, and Video of the Year. Drake didn't even bother to show up, which usually assures getting shut out at MTV's fan-driven awards show.