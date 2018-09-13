Medical Marijuana Concert at the Wow House Continues Fighting Pot Stigma

Pot is awesome. Recreational weed is a giggly good time. However, for millions of people, marijuana can be a life-transforming wonder drug.

The founder of the annual Medical Marijuana Concert, who's known simply as Flash, has known this fact for a long time. “We’ve gone from being a fringe issue to being much more mainstream,” Flash says over the phone. “The points of why medical marijuana are valid never changed. If anything, the science just continues to prove it. We were right 20 years ago, and we’re right now because it’s helping people.”

The time distinction is important to Flash, not only because has he been fighting to get the good word out for two decades, but also because on September 22, his all-day medical marijuana fest will celebrate its 20th anniversary.