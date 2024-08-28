LSDXOXO Doesn't Consider "Pop" a Bad Word

Not many artists can claim to have worked with Beyoncé and Lady Gaga before their first album was released, but Raushaan Glasgow, known professionally as LSDXOXO, has that flex.
"Having experiences with more mainstream artists like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé helped me to realize how much effort and determination goes into pushing yourself as a pop artist," LSDXOXO tells New Times. "Sometimes pop music can be considered low brow for some reason, and in my mind, I've never looked at it that way. But I feel that especially within electronic music, people don't look at it as something that is high art."
As he's speaking to New Times, RJ, as he likes to be called, is in the midst of a photo shoot for his upcoming debut album, Dogma.
Originally from Philadelphia, RJ began creating music in his bedroom and moved to New York City soon after to pursue his music career, quickly amassing a cult following. Being part of the underground allowed him to hone his skills as a DJ, going from simple mashups on Tumblr to full releases within a matter of years.
Eventually, he decided to move to Europe and set up shop in Berlin, where he continues to reside.
"In my opinion, the social element of partying and music consumption between the U.S. and Europe is the biggest difference within the crowds," he explains. "Music festivals in Europe are generally focused more on smaller acts or presenting newer musicians to their audiences rather than generally applying the majority of focus to mainstream artists. My living on both sides of the coin has definitely helped me to grow an appreciation for both Western and Eastern ways of music consumption."
It's this duality that has helped RJ grow his brand and image. There is not one box where you can put his brand of sexual-yet-vulnerable dance music. A blend of dance, electro, indie, and R&B is on full display on Dogma.
"I feel that in making this project, I drew a lot of inspiration from my favorite pop stars, especially from the '90s and early 2000s growing up when they focused more on having exploration act as a main theme in their musical approach," he says. "I have a vast amount of influences when it comes to my work, so I wanted to try and honor as many of them with this album while still keeping things cohesive. I would loosely describe my sound as dance-pop. I definitely try to keep things within a certain groove and also make them so that they can exist in a club space, and so that's why I always consider my music to be dance."
While Dogma is RJ's debut album, he's been making music for more than a decade. Earlier releases include the seven-part Spit or Swallow mixtape series and EPs such as Softcore and Whorecore, which made him a mainstay in NYC's growing techno scene. Performing at alt-queer events like Joey LaBeija's parties and Venus X's GHE20G0TH1K helped him grow his audiences.
Beyond the sonic palette, RJ's music is perhaps best known for its explicit nature, something RJ realizes can hinder him from reaching a broader audience.
"I feel that the provocative nature of my music can both help and hurt me as an artist at times. I say this just because it definitely makes marketing what I do quite a bit more difficult," RJ says. "My team and I always have to be very tactful in how we present my music and its visuals so that we can remain true to my artistic image while still understanding that we have to play the censorship game. It's honestly quite a thrill learning how to adjust what I do so that my music can reach a broader audience."
Set for release on September 14, Dogma feels like a long time coming for RJ. When asked about the album's title, he juxtaposes religious and historical figures and pop stars.
"If you look back in history, all influential figures have lots of charisma, and they generally lead because others are just interested in how they portray themselves and also how they are visually and sonically present," he explains.
Despite the long road to get here, RJ isn't feeling the pressure about the release of his debut — he's been doing this for a long time, after all. For him, Dogma isn't meant to tell a story, instead it conveys full scope of his artistry.
On Friday, August 30, LSDXOXO is set appear on the first night of the all-ages Andrew Music Club rave at Lot 11 Skatepark. During his set, RJ will preview what he has in store for his upcoming U.S. tour.
With few and far shows in Miami over the years, this is a rare opportunity to see the singer-songwriter and producer in the flesh.
"My favorite experience playing in Miami would have to be when Honey Dijon invited me to play at Space Park in 2021," he says. "I came up in New York always trying to catch her sets whenever I could to learn a bit from how she performs, so having her invite me to play alongside her was definitely a cathartic experience."
Andrew Music Club. With LSDXOXO, Charlie Sparks, Elias Garcia, SoFFT, and others. 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, August 30, at Lot 11 Skatepark, 301-349 NW Second St., Miami; skatefree.org. Tickets cost $13 to $29 via dice.fm.