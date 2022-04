Lizzo Will Kick Off the Special Tour in South Florida This Fall

September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 27 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

It's been a minute since Lizzo last put out an album. But the wait will finally be over when the Grammy winner drops, her fourth studio LP, on July 15.And in true pop-star fashion, Lizzo will take her new songs on the road this fall when she embarks on the Special Tour, a 25-city circuit that opens right here in South Florida, at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on September 23.Lizzo is no stranger to the South Florida stage. She's performed twice at the Fillmore Miami Beach: first, when she brought her Cuz I Love You Tour in 2019 and a few months later as part of the SiriusXM Pandora Super Bowl Opening Drive concert series in early 2020. More recently, she visited last December during Miami Art Week, for American Express' Unstaged series at the Miami Beach Edition.FLA Live Arena will be the largest South Florida venue where she has performed to date. That's not surprising, considering her profile has only continued to rise since she proclaimed thatDuring the pandemic, her stature on social media only seemed to grow. She quickly became one of the most prominent personalities on TikTok , where she has amassed more than 21 million followers. And last summer, her comeback single, "Rumors," featuring Cardi B, reached number four on theHot 100.She recently hosted, where she was also the night's musical guest. She performed two new songs during the broadcast, "Special" and "About Damn Time." The latter serves as the first single off her upcoming album. The song is classic Lizzo, with a mixture of disco and funk serving as the backdrop for her feel-good lyrics.she sings in the first verse.If that wasn't enough, Lizzo is also hosting a reality competition show on Amazon Prime Video,, in which she looks for talented dancers to join her on her upcoming tour. (Seriously, where does she find the time?)If you are hyped to see Lizzo take on an arena-size stage, tickets go on sale Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com . American Express card members can purchase tickets in advance through Thursday, April 28, at 10 p.m.Here is the full list of tour dates: