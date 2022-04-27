Lizzo Will Kick Off the Special Tour in South Florida This Fall

And in true pop-star fashion, Lizzo will take her new songs on the road this fall when she embarks on the Special Tour, a 25-city circuit that opens right here in South Florida, at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on September 23.
Lizzo is no stranger to the South Florida stage. She's performed twice at the Fillmore Miami Beach: first, when she brought her Cuz I Love You Tour in 2019 and a few months later as part of the SiriusXM Pandora Super Bowl Opening Drive concert series in early 2020. More recently, she visited last December during Miami Art Week, for American Express' Unstaged series at the Miami Beach Edition.
FLA Live Arena will be the largest South Florida venue where she has performed to date. That's not surprising, considering her profile has only continued to rise since she proclaimed that "I just took a DNA test/Turns out I'm 100 percent that bitch."
During the pandemic, her stature on social media only seemed to grow. She quickly became one of the most prominent personalities on TikTok, where she has amassed more than 21 million followers. And last summer, her comeback single, "Rumors," featuring Cardi B, reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100.
She recently hosted Saturday Night Live, where she was also the night's musical guest. She performed two new songs during the broadcast, "Special" and "About Damn Time." The latter serves as the first single off her upcoming album. The song is classic Lizzo, with a mixture of disco and funk serving as the backdrop for her feel-good lyrics. "It's bad bitch o'clock, yeah, it's thick-thirty/I've been through a lot, but I'm still flirty," she sings in the first verse.
If that wasn't enough, Lizzo is also hosting a reality competition show on Amazon Prime Video, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in which she looks for talented dancers to join her on her upcoming tour. (Seriously, where does she find the time?)
If you are hyped to see Lizzo take on an arena-size stage, tickets go on sale Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. American Express card members can purchase tickets in advance through Thursday, April 28, at 10 p.m.
Here is the full list of tour dates:
- September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
- September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- September 27 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
- September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
- November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum