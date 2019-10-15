Ben Katzman's "Florida Man" Is an Ode to the Face-Eating Dark Side of the Sunshine State

Ben Katzman always wanted to leave Miami. Born and raised here, he felt decidedly pessimistic about the local music scene when he was growing up.

“It wasn’t a first-class city in the early 2000s, and no bands were making it out of here,” he remembers. In an effort to pursue his musical ambitions, the musician decided to move to Boston in 2011where he founded independent record label BUFU Records, which housed artists like Japanther, Tall Juan, and Mannequin Pussy. He also toured with Guerilla Toss and White Fang.

But Katzman felt like he couldn’t make real bonds with people. After bouncing between cities like New York and Los Angeles, he realized he needed to be where he felt comfortable.

“While I was thankful for the friends I had in those cities, I was never in my element,” he says. He felt an urge to return home. When his best friend Kiko Casanova told him of his plans to open a pressing plant in Miami, Katzman used it as a catalyst to move back.

Looking back, Katzman says he was tired of “playing poker with people's careers” as a label head, and he wanted to get back to making his own music again. After moving back to Miami, he started his band, Ben Katzman’s Degreaser. “Me and Kiko just got super-creative," he says. "We started writing new songs and making new friendships, and it just felt so much more fun and honest than the extreme networking I was doing before.”

Fast forward a couple of years and, with Miami as his base, the frontman has been touring extensively with Degreaser and released the Colleen Green-produced full length, Quarter Life Crisis. Now he's releasing doom anthem "Florida Man," an ode to the face-eating dark side of the Sunshine State.

The song materialized while the guitarist was on tour with Volcom, the surf/lifestyle brand that had asked him to perform at their surf competitions, activations, and events along the coast. One day, while he was setting up, it occurred to him just how "Florida" they were all being: “We had been drinking Pacifico all day, going swimming in the early hours, and at some point, I just belted out ‘Florida Man!’” The improvised tune made it onto Volcom’s Instagram and quickly became a hit, with the band getting requests to play the not-yet fully realized song for the rest of the tour.

“Once we recorded the track I knew we couldn’t not have a video,” he says. Having lost his first-choice videographer to a busy schedule, Katzman came up with an impeccably executed Plan B, shot and edited entirely on his iPhone for a total budget of $50. “I went to Publix, got some beyond ground beef, vegan sausages, a giant can of tomato paste, and went to the beach in Surfside and was like, That's it. We’re going to make our own Peter Jackson movie.”

Depicting Katzman cannibalizing his friend and bassist Max Trullenque on an otherwise serene beachfront park, the forthcoming video references the bath salt-induced terror that put Florida in the national spotlight for the umpteenth time a few years ago, with Katzman singing, “Florida Man walking down the street/Florida Man — your face he will eat.”

The slow, doom-laden chords mark a slight departure from the band's typically high-energy pop-punk sound. “Degreaser’s kind of like a diary entry,” explains Katzman. “While I do like going to restaurants and having the same meal all the time, I don't like expressing myself with one meal, if you know what I mean. If I want to play metal, I will.”

Katzman says he's become more comfortable with the laissez-faire attitude that allows silly tracks like "Florida Man" to come to fruition. “I used to be a control freak, and I used to try and make my life like a story I’m writing," he says. "But the world operates in the same way a party does: You have to go in with no expectations. If you just allow yourself to have a good time, people will come your way.”

Listen to "Florida Man" below and catch a live set by Ben Katzman's Degreaser when the band opens for Juan Wauters at Las Rosas Friday, October 18.

<a href="http://benkatzman.bandcamp.com/track/florida-man">Florida Man by Ben Katzman</a>

Ben Katzman's DeGreaser. With Juan Wauters. 10 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.