Kylie Minogue Will Bring Her Tension Tour to Miami Next Year

Kylie Minogue, one of the biggest pop stars in the world, is coming to Miami.
October 3, 2024
Australian diva Kylie Minogue is coming to the Kaseya Center on April 14, 2025, as part of her Tension Tour.
While American audiences know her mainly from her hits "Can't Get You Out of My Head" and, more recently, "Padam Padam," Kylie Minogue is perhaps one of the biggest pop stars on the same scale as Madonna in the rest of the world.

Still, like any good pop diva, Minogue has a rabid fan base even here in the U.S. That's why the Australian singer has announced the North American leg of her upcoming Tension Tour, which kicks off February 15, 2025, in Perth, Australia. It will arrive in North America on March 29 in Toronto, stopping in cities like Chicago, New York City, Boston, San Francisco, and Denver. The tour will arrive in Miami at the Kaseya Center on April 14, one of two Florida dates, the other being Orlando on April 13.

The tour is in support of her 2023 album Tension and her upcoming Tension II, which will be released on October 18. The former was a late-career success for the 56-year-old thanks to the viral success of the single "Padam Padam."

Of course, Minogue's music career goes back decades, with her first being a cover of "The Locomotion" in 1986. In the UK and Australia, she quickly became one of the biggest stars in the world, constantly selling out arenas everywhere she went. However, she really wouldn't break through to American audiences until the release of "Can't Get You Out of My Head" in 2001, along with the highly successful album Fever. Since then, she's toured North America regularly, selling out shows even if she's not a consistent chart-topper here.

In November 2023, she debuted her Las Vegas residency at the Venetian, dubbed More Than Just a Residency. The show ran until May, with 20 performances overall. Tickets were in high demand and sold out in minutes.

Tickets for the upcoming Tension Tour go on sale Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m. American Express card members can purchase tickets ahead of time starting Tuesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, October 10, at 10 p.m. There will also be an artist presale for fans who sign up at kylie.com starting Wednesday, October 9, at 10 a.m.

Below is the complete list of North American dates for the Tension Tour:

March 29 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
March 30 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
April 2 - Allstate Arena - Chicago, IL
April 4 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
April 8 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
April 9 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
April 11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
April 13 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL
April 14 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL
April 17 - Moody Center - Austin, TX
April 19 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ
April 22 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
April 25 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
April 26 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC
April 29 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO
May 2 - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

Kylie Minogue. 8 p.m. Monday, April 14, 2025, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.
