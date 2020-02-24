Kraftwerk Announces Miami and Orlando Dates for 2020 North American Tour

The influential synth-pop act Kraftwerk has announced it’ll return to Miami’s shores as part of its summer 2020 North American tour.

The German quartet announced Monday morning it’ll pass through the States and Canada this year to celebrate its 50th anniversary as a group. The electropop legends are touring the 3D show that’s been a staple of their live performances since 2012, and luckily for Florida electronic enthusiasts such as the Winter Haven man who claimed to change his name to "Kraftwerk," the bandmates' itinerary includes two shows in the Sunshine State.

Kraftwerk is slated to perform at the James L. Knight Center Tuesday, July 7. The following night will see the group travel to Central Florida for a performance at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

July’s show will mark Kraftwerk’s first Miami performance in five years: The four-piece last played Magic City for two back-to-back shows at the Olympia Theater on September 29, 2015. During a pre-show interview, Ralf Hütter, the lone original member of Kraftwerk who's still in the group, told New Times the band was acutely aware of its influence on Magic City-born musical genres such as Miami bass.

As if it weren't enough of an honor to be universally acknowledged as the act responsible for taking electronic music out of the realm of experimentation and into the world of pop, New Times declared that the September 2015 shows were among the best Miami concerts of the 2010s. Kraftwerk has netted three Grammy Awards, including a 2018 win for Best Dance/Electronic Album for 3-D the Catalogue, a nearly 300-minute epic documenting the band’s recent live reinterpretations of material from classic albums such as Trans-Europe Express and Computer World.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, February 27, beginning at 10 a.m. Presale tickets will be available to American Express cardholders in select markets beginning this Tuesday, February 25, and will remain on sale prior to the general sale.

Here are Kraftwerk's recently announced summer 2020 tour dates:

June 19 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

June 20 – Vancouver, BC Queen @ Elizabeth Theatre

June 21 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

June 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

June 25 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

June 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

June 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

July 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

July 7 – Miami FL @ James L. Knight Center

July 8 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

July 11 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

July 18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

July 20 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

July 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

July 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater

July 26 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

July 27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

July 28 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

July 31 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

August 1– Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

Kraftwerk. Tuesday, July 7, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; jlkc.com. Tickets will go on sale via jlkc.com at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 27.