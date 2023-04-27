Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Karol G's Mañana Será Bonito Tour Will Land at Hard Rock Stadium

April 27, 2023 12:57PM

Karol G stops at Hard Rock Stadium on August 25.
Karol G stops at Hard Rock Stadium on August 25. Photo by Ernesto Sampons
Swifties, Beyhive, and all stans everywhere take notice: Your fave isn't the only pop music queen that can sell out a stadium.

On the heels of Bad Bunny's World's Hottest Tour in 2022 in support of his massively successful fourth, Un Verano Sin Ti, which took over stadiums across North and South America, Colombian singer Karol G will be the next Latin-music superstar to set up to the plate. Today, she announced her six-city Mañana Será Bonito (Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful) Tour, which includes a stop at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday, August 25.

If you speak Spanish — and maybe even if you don't! — and you don't know who Karol G is, then you've probably been in COVID isolation for too long. The reggaetonera has been everywhere recently, even playing Saturday Night Live in a recent Ana de Armas-hosted episode and selling out three-back-to-back stadium shows in Puerto Rico. After breaking through in 2017 with the Bad Bunny-featuring "Ahora Me Llama" ("Now He Calls Me"), the former Colombian X Factor contestant embarked on a record-breaking run for a Latin artist, broadcasting her unstoppable success with a debut album titled — what else? — Unstoppable. In 2019, her single "China," with Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, J Balvin, and then-fiancé Anuel AA, exceeded one billion views on YouTube, and "Tusa" with Nicki Minaj went 28 times Latin Platinum and remained on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart for 25 weeks.

In one significant way, however, Mañana Será Bonito has beaten all of this by debuting at number one on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart — making Karol the first woman in history to do so with a Spanish-language album. It could be said her success represents a significant moment in U.S. acceptance of Latin culture, which at long last is gaining an audience on its own terms without the need to appeal to English speakers.

Tickets for the tour will be available via Ticketmaster, with the usual verified fan presales beginning on Wednesday, May 3, before general tickets go on sale at noon Friday, May 5. Fans may register for presales at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/karolg2023 until midnight Sunday, April 30.

Find all the dates for the tour below:
  • August 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
  • August 18 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl
  • August 25 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
  • August 29 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
  • September 2 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl
  • September 7 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Karol G. 7 p.m. Friday, August 25, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Registration for presales is available until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz is a former music and arts editorial intern for Miami New Times. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before earning a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Civics 101: Intro to DeSantisland

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation