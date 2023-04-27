Karol G's Mañana Será Bonito Tour Will Land at Hard Rock Stadium

On the heels of Bad Bunny's World's Hottest Tour in 2022 in support of his massively successful fourth, Un Verano Sin Ti, which took over stadiums across North and South America, Colombian singer Karol G will be the next Latin-music superstar to set up to the plate. Today, she announced her six-city Mañana Será Bonito (Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful) Tour, which includes a stop at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday, August 25.
If you speak Spanish — and maybe even if you don't! — and you don't know who Karol G is, then you've probably been in COVID isolation for too long. The reggaetonera has been everywhere recently, even playing Saturday Night Live in a recent Ana de Armas-hosted episode and selling out three-back-to-back stadium shows in Puerto Rico. After breaking through in 2017 with the Bad Bunny-featuring "Ahora Me Llama" ("Now He Calls Me"), the former Colombian X Factor contestant embarked on a record-breaking run for a Latin artist, broadcasting her unstoppable success with a debut album titled — what else? — Unstoppable. In 2019, her single "China," with Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, J Balvin, and then-fiancé Anuel AA, exceeded one billion views on YouTube, and "Tusa" with Nicki Minaj went 28 times Latin Platinum and remained on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart for 25 weeks.
In one significant way, however, Mañana Será Bonito has beaten all of this by debuting at number one on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart — making Karol the first woman in history to do so with a Spanish-language album. It could be said her success represents a significant moment in U.S. acceptance of Latin culture, which at long last is gaining an audience on its own terms without the need to appeal to English speakers.
Tickets for the tour will be available via Ticketmaster, with the usual verified fan presales beginning on Wednesday, May 3, before general tickets go on sale at noon Friday, May 5. Fans may register for presales at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/karolg2023 until midnight Sunday, April 30.
Find all the dates for the tour below:
- August 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
- August 18 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl
- August 25 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
- August 29 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
- September 2 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl
- September 7 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium