Juana Molina Brings Her Experimental Sounds to the North Beach Bandshell

Juana Molina is as strange and special as her music. The Argentine singer-songwriter speaks in metaphors and concepts, while her experimental folk/pop music reverberates eerie layers of repetitive synths, sounds, and vocals.

Molina's journey toward creating music is its own story. The influence of her parents — tango singer Horacio Molina and actress Chunchuna Villafañe — gave Molina her creative roots. After leaving behind an acting career and a successful Argentine TV comedy show, she put all of her energy into music. Her experimental tendencies flickered on her first album, 1996's Rara, and now they shine brightly on the 2017 album Halo, her most recent project.

The release of Halo has led Molina and her band (Odin Schwartz on guitar/synth and Diego Lopez de Arcaute on drums) on tours through Europe, Japan, and Latin America and even a series of shows in her hometown of Buenos Aires. "It's like being a teenager again," Molina says of her experience going on tour. She believes touring ignites her youthful spirit and eases her original dislike of being on the road.