Jhayco Dives Into the Rock Star Life on His New Album

"I feel like it can't be called Vida Rockstar if it doesn't start like that," Jhayco tells New Times. "No one has been able to get that punk-rock vibe so perfect, so when I do things, I don't do them to make a mockery of them. I try to really study art and make the most authentic piece possible."
Authenticity has always been at the forefront of the Latin Grammy-nominated artist's work. His provocative lyrics touch on everything, from romantic entanglements to forgetting how many pepas (Latin American slang for "pills") he's swallowed.
Jhayco is at House of a Thousand Roses, the Little River tattoo studio owned by Tatu Panda, when New Times catches up with him on a rare clear day in August. He's sporting Off-White shades, a cropped custom blazer, and a pair of shorts that turn into a flowy, almost skirt-like piece. He's become the embodiment of his self-proclaimed brand as "el único rock star Latino" — or "the only Latino rock star." (It's a statement that probably infuriates the many rock bands coming out of Latin America.)
Listening to Vida Rockstar's title track and opener, you'd be forgiven for thinking that veterans of the genre, like drummer Travis Barker, who has worked with Anuel AA, contributed to it. Surprisingly, the production is from Neon 16's Tainy and Albert Hype. By the second track, fans are greeted by a familiar trap beat on "Grecia."
"It developed with time. I wanted to make something different," Jhayco explains. "When you know you're on track three, track five, it's a little boring. With this album, you can close your eyes and never know what track you're on because there are so many transitions and changes."
"With this album, you can close your eyes and never know what track you're on."tweet this
One of the highlights on the massive 29-track album is "58," named after the famed San Juan nightclub. The song features up-and-coming Latin trap star Dei V, who riffs with Jhayco on the Jersey club portion. In the second half, the tempo slows down into a more melodic reggaeton vibe. It's the quintessential example of the goal Jhayco wanted to achieve on the record.
The album is presented in three acts: the first act is the "Vida Rockstar" portion of the record, act two is "Le Clique," and act three is titled "X." "Those three parts are a part of me," he explains. "There's one part for each year that I didn't drop an album. I grew with this project, making me who I am right now."
The first act is perhaps the most genre-diverse, with rock, synthpop, Jersey club, and reggaeton influences across 14 tracks. "Le Clique" sets a darker tone with a more Latin trap-focused production. Jhayco also trades some of his most vulnerable bars with collaborators like Yovngchimi, Eladio Carrión, Omar Courtz, and Miami's loudest hype man, DJ Khaled. The final act, "X," consists of previously released singles such as the Peso Pluma-assisted "Ex-Special," "Torii," and "Cuerpecito."
Vida Rockstar offers an expansive choice of sonic offerings for fans desperate for new material after 2021's Timelezz, an ambitious 17-track album itself.
"Timelezz is its own universe, and Vida Rockstar is another. They have their own traits that help separate them from one another," Jhayco clarifies.
He describes "Vida Rockstar" as "the movement" and "Le Clique" as "la familia." The latter is also the name of the creative agency that the singer wants to build up. "Le Clique is my company, record label, and my crew's name as well. I'm going to be signing any type of creative — stylists, directors, and honestly, just anything that has to do with art. That's Le Clique."
Unlike his previous albums, Vida Rockstar promises to be quite a shift for Jhayco as he showcases to the public who he is now: a star rather than a young songwriter who spent a lot of time working behind the scenes.
If you don't pick that cue while listening to the album, it will be clear when Jhayco goes on tour later this year. Initially scheduled for December of last year, Jhayco will take the stage at the Kaseya Center on November 1 in what is slated to be his biggest tour yet. The Miami show is the first stop, with additional dates in cities like Dallas, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
"I told my fans why I moved the dates, which is very rock star of me."tweet this
"Everything is very worth it. I told my fans why I moved the dates, which is very rock star of me. So it's at least cohesive with the aesthetic," he says jokingly. "It's going to be crazy, bro," he adds when asked what fans can expect at the show, promising to bring "some of everything" in terms of stage design.
Will he channel his inner Axl Rose while on tour? "Probably," he replies.
It's been a long three years, and Jhayco has done everything to help promote Vida Rockstar, including getting tattooed with the album's release date. "I do everything for real," he exclaims when asked about the tattoo.
Jhayco credits a former flame for teaching him a lot about art and films, which he's now incorporating into his music. This includes tracks like "Viene Basquiat..." which he points out as standing out from the rest of what Vida Rockstar offers, giving a glimpse of where he's headed sonically on his next project.
But before moving on to new music, Jhayco is focused on living up to the "el único rock star Latino" tag. And while that's open to discussion, he's undoubtedly música urbana's first rocker.