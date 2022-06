Jack White Extends His Supply Chain Issues Tour, Adds Miami Stop in September

In December, Jack White announced his Supply Chain Issues Tour, which kicked off in April in his hometown of Detroit. He's now in the midst of the tour's European leg, after which he'll head back across the Atlantic to play additional U.S. shows.It seems the former White Stripes member is in the mood to keep traveling. He just announced 17 new dates that will see him perform across the South and Southwest, then head to Mexico and South America. The new dates include three Florida shows — in St. Augustine, Orlando, and Miami, where he'll play at the James L. Knight Center on Tuesday, September 20. Miami-based singer-songwriter Cat Power will open for White at all the Florida shows.In April, White released his fourth solo album,, but he isn't done for the year. His follow-up,, drops on July 22. Of course, the singer and multi-instrumentalist is best known for being a member of the White Stripes and the Raconteurs. The former has especially left its indelible mark on pop culture. You seriously cannot go to any sporting event in the world and not hear the familiar chant set to the melody of the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army."The 46-year-old has also been busy managing Third Man Records, a record label and vinyl pressing plant headquartered in Nashville. The label also operates record stores in Detroit and London. (The label also released Miami garage-rock outfit Jacuzzi Boys' live record , in 2011.)Recently, White made headlines when he pleaded with the major labels to build their own vinyl pressing plants . Even before the pandemic, pressing plants were having trouble keeping up with the demand for vinyl records, but after March 2020, vinyl sales surged as everyone stayed home and looked for new hobbies — including record collecting. Now smaller artists are having trouble getting their albums pressed owing to space limitations as mainstream pop artists seek to have their albums released on vinyl.To put it into perspective, the Recording Industry of America reported that in 2021, vinyl record sales topped $1 billion for the first time since 1986 and accounted for 63 percent of all physical-format sales and 7 percent of total music revenues.All this is a roundabout way of explaining why White might have chosen to call his current endeavor the Supply Chain Issues Tour.Tickets for the Miami shows are available for presale to Third Man Records Vault members; Citi card members get access from 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, through 10 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Sale to the general public opens on Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m.Here's a list of all remaining Supply Chain Issues Tour dates:June 27 – London, UK – Eventim ApolloJune 28 – London, UK – Eventim ApolloJune 30 – Cologne, Germany – PalladiumJuly 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS LiveJuly 2 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus AuenseeJuly 4 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music HallJuly 5 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum KarlinJuly 7 – Lyon, France – Le RadiantJuly 8 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruïlla FestivalJuly 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool FestivalJuly 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de CarcassonneJuly 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung HallJuly 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – JahrhunderthalleJuly 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest NationalJuly 18 – Paris, France – L'OlympiaJuly 19 – Paris, France – L'OlympiaJuly 20 – Paris, France – L'OlympiaJuly 30 – Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock FestivalAugust 13 – Minneapolis, MN – ArmoryAugust 14 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air BallroomAugust 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther ArenaAugust 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkAugust 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser StageAugust 20 – Flint, MI – The WhitingAugust 21 – Lewiston, NY – ArtparkAugust 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance ArenaAugust 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six PavilionAugust 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreAugust 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion AmphitheaterAugust 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music ParkAugust 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight TheatreSeptember 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & BeyondSeptember 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit RabbitSeptember 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music MidtownSeptember 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine AmphitheatreSeptember 20 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight CenterSeptember 21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live OrlandoSeptember 23 – New Orleans, LA – The FillmoreSeptember 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal AuditoriumSeptember 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The CriterionSeptember 30 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music HallOctober 1 – Dana Point, CA - Ohana FestivalOctober 7-8 – Tecate Coordenada – Guadalajara, MXOctober 9 – Pepsi Center – Mexico City, MXOctober 14 – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires – Buenos Aires, AROctober 12 – Popload Festival – São Paulo, BROctober 16 – Primavera Sound Santiago – Santiago, CL