Jack White Extends His Supply Chain Issues Tour, Adds Miami Stop in September

In December, Jack White announced his Supply Chain Issues Tour, which kicked off in April in his hometown of Detroit. He's now in the midst of the tour's European leg, after which he'll head back across the Atlantic to play additional U.S. shows.
It seems the former White Stripes member is in the mood to keep traveling. He just announced 17 new dates that will see him perform across the South and Southwest, then head to Mexico and South America. The new dates include three Florida shows — in St. Augustine, Orlando, and Miami, where he'll play at the James L. Knight Center on Tuesday, September 20. Miami-based singer-songwriter Cat Power will open for White at all the Florida shows.
In April, White released his fourth solo album, Fear of the Dawn, but he isn't done for the year. His follow-up, Entering Heaven Alive, drops on July 22. Of course, the singer and multi-instrumentalist is best known for being a member of the White Stripes and the Raconteurs. The former has especially left its indelible mark on pop culture. You seriously cannot go to any sporting event in the world and not hear the familiar chant set to the melody of the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army."
The 46-year-old has also been busy managing Third Man Records, a record label and vinyl pressing plant headquartered in Nashville. The label also operates record stores in Detroit and London. (The label also released Miami garage-rock outfit Jacuzzi Boys' live record, Live at Third Man Records, in 2011.)
Recently, White made headlines when he pleaded with the major labels to build their own vinyl pressing plants. Even before the pandemic, pressing plants were having trouble keeping up with the demand for vinyl records, but after March 2020, vinyl sales surged as everyone stayed home and looked for new hobbies — including record collecting. Now smaller artists are having trouble getting their albums pressed owing to space limitations as mainstream pop artists seek to have their albums released on vinyl.
To put it into perspective, the Recording Industry of America reported that in 2021, vinyl record sales topped $1 billion for the first time since 1986 and accounted for 63 percent of all physical-format sales and 7 percent of total music revenues.
All this is a roundabout way of explaining why White might have chosen to call his current endeavor the Supply Chain Issues Tour.
Tickets for the Miami shows are available for presale to Third Man Records Vault members; Citi card members get access from 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, through 10 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Sale to the general public opens on Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m.
Here's a list of all remaining Supply Chain Issues Tour dates:
June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
July 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
July 2 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
July 4 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
July 5 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin
July 7 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant
July 8 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruïlla Festival
July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne
July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
July 18 – Paris, France – L'Olympia
July 19 – Paris, France – L'Olympia
July 20 – Paris, France – L'Olympia
July 30 – Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival
August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
August 14 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena
August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 20 – Flint, MI – The Whiting
August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond
September 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown
September 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
September 20 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center
September 21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
September 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
September 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
September 30 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall
October 1 – Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival
October 7-8 – Tecate Coordenada – Guadalajara, MX
October 9 – Pepsi Center – Mexico City, MX
October 14 – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires – Buenos Aires, AR
October 12 – Popload Festival – São Paulo, BR
October 16 – Primavera Sound Santiago – Santiago, CL
Jack White. With Cat Power. 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, at James L. Knight Center, 400 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5978; jlkc.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m.