Techno Pioneer Derrick May on Dance Music's Radical Potential: "What We Did Was a Social Revolt to the Entire Fucking World"

Derrick May is not one to bite his tongue. By all accounts, the 56-year-old Detroit native has earned the right to speak his mind and then some: as one-third of the so-called Belleville Three — named for the Detroit suburb he and collaborators Juan Atkins and Kevin Saunderson grew up in — May was pivotal in organizing the parties and producing the songs that’d later congeal into the monolithic, world-conquering genre of music we all know today as techno.

Several decades, countless memorable tunes, and millions of changed lives later, it's not an exaggeration to assert May's work transformed the world around him. But like a loving parent who only wants to see their baby flourish, the DJ/producer has no qualms about critiquing the present state of dance culture.

“All of this technology, all these opportunities, all this availability in front of us has created a laziness- a void of people's imagination, desire, and will to go out and hunt anything,” May says of dance music’s current creative prospects. “A lot of growth has been sort of stunted with the development of a sort of worldwide music scene… And there's so much more to this. There's so much more depth and so much more quality to it that has never really been discovered or discussed.”

Florida festivalgoers will have the chance to witness May's lofty dance floor ideals firsthand on Thursday, March 5, at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. He'll be DJing at the four-day gathering's electronic music-focused Jungle 51 stage, where he'll be joined by the likes of fellow trailblazer Lil Louis and Louisahhh.

May’s ability to speak truth to power and have people listen stems from his reputation as an innovator: whether it's with regards to his original songs or his DJing, his name is frequently dropped in conversations about all-time dance music greats, techno or otherwise. Many artists have spoken openly about their regard for him and the influence he's had. DJ Bone — a peer of May's in the Detroit techno canon who's made many a Miami nightclub cameo — observed in a Resident Advisor feature that his predecessor's boldness as a selector has sometimes seen him become outright confrontational with crowds.

May says he approaches DJing with an attitude that's equal parts selfish and determined.

“I approach every performance the same: I never care about what people want to hear,” he says, adding he’s retained the same approach he had at 15 years-old DJing alongside Atkins. “We were going to force people —one way or another — to listen, to learn, and to like. When I play, I play with vigor and determination; people will feel my passion, feel my desire to do what I do. And when I go out, I'm an assassin; I ain’t gonna lie. I play old music, I play classics, I reach for demos that nobody has, I'm playing records given to me by kids; I don't care. If it's great, I'm going to play it, and I'm going to try my best to pay attention to how people respond, because if they don't respond enough, then I go deeper. That's what I do.”

Although it might offend purists of the very genre he helped to create, May’s anything-goes perspective reflects the initial principles techno was built around. The Motor City-born musical style emerged from a singular vision of the world as informed by synth-pop pioneers like Yellow Magic Orchestra and Ultravox as it was Detroit's machine-heavy history. One of May's best-known songs, "Strings of Life," stands in stark contrast to the dour tone contemporary techno is generally associated with. Deploying little more than well-placed percussion and inventive string samples, the track is among the most celebratory and joyous dance floor heaters ever recorded. It could be As recently as March 2019, Scottish DJ duo Optimo played it as one of the final songs of the night during their last stand at the much-missed electric pickle.

Beyond his more straightforward techno productions, May has an ear for what sounds good: his remix of the track “Sueño Latino” is one of the most beautiful Balearic songs ever produced, and would not be an unwelcome addition to his Jungle 51 set.

Even as he enjoys the status as one of the originators of techno, he may enjoy an even more distinguished honor, namely, serving as the inspiration for one of the best tee shirts in the music geekery game. Turbo island, a Bristol, UK-based apparel designer, released a techno-themed shirt and poster based on the Boy Scouts of America's guide to tying knots. Naturally, it's called Strings of Life: The fact that artists such as Aphex Twin and Helena Hauff all fall under May's purview with no objections speaks to his regard in the world of dance music. (“This is great,” May says, responding to a post-interview text message sharing the image. “I didn’t know anything about it but I must admit it’s pretty clever.”)

Given his prestige and comprehensive perspective on music, he’s well-qualified to speak on its shortcomings as well. Same as it ever was, May’s concerns are succinctly captured in the lone line from DJ Shadow’s “Why Hip-Hop Sucks in ’96”: “It’s the money.”

“No one is hunting or looking for creative things anymore. And the promoters are no longer promoters. They're Hedgefund boys, they're MBAs. They have nothing to do with the music,” he says. “These are words that are now attached to dance music: "global brand." "multiple events, development stages of product placement and product development… We're talking about the mountain of conglomerates that are creating an industry within an industry and pushing out all of the talent because it's not relevant. It's not a part of anything significant within the realm of making money… That's the devastation of an art, And everyone seems to have forgotten that dance music is an Art form, and it could easily be destroyed with reckless decisions.”

Although May’s rise is well-documented through books like Last Nite a DJ Saved my Life and Energy Flash, as well as the forthcoming Detroit techno documentary God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines, he says he feels it’s harder for younger generations to fully comprehend what it was he and his friends accomplished.

“It's weird, because 90 percent of everything we did was pre-Internet,” he says, comparing the situation to looking upon the remains of ancient Rome. “It's just almost impossible for people to really be able to grasp that we were able to do so much without the abilities that people have today. there are those who don't understand it, because they don't understand that point of creativity. when they look at a Dali painting, they can't imagine that Dali was able to put this on canvas, but before he did it on canvas, he did it on a sketchbook, and before it was on a sketchbook, it was a dream. They're not able to bring that to a point of their own current reality.

“Yes it's mythical, it's legendary, but a lot of people don't believe it. it's kind of frustrating. We live in a weird place."

However, he still has faith in the power of youth-led cultural revolutions such as the one he took part in, and believes dance music may yet have a role to play in such societal shifts.

“There's something about human instinct and human behavior that gravitates towards moments of change that we don't control. It controls itself; people will get tired; they will get fed up; they will have had enough. And that is what happened when we created techno music, the explosion that it had in England, how it evolved around the world,” May says, paralleling the social changes made possible by dance culture to the effects the civil rights movement and Woodstock had on the mood of the '60s. Remarking on how the past informs the present and his own role in history, May notes that he, Atkins and Saunderson were inspired by forebears such as Kraftwerk and Gary Numan.

“What we did was not an intellectual movement such as what those guys did. It was not just something ‘cool’. What we did was a social revolt to the entire fucking world. … And it's going to happen again. if you want to talk about music changes, that's going to always happen. there will Always be some trendy music. but as far as a social revolt, a worldwide revolution of some sort creatively, it's coming. It has to.”

Derrick May at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2020. With Blood Orange, Clairo, Durante, Ghostland Observatory, Vampire Weekend, and others. Thursday, March 5, through Sunday, March 8, in Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee. Tickets cost $119 to $699 via okeechobeefest.com.