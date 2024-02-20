Corridos in Miami: Peso Pluma Will Bring Exodo Tour to Kaseya Center in June

Even with the breakneck speed with which apps like TikTok make stars out of nobodies, Peso Pluma's meteoric rise to superstar status is nothing short of outstanding. In his "rookie" year, the 24-year-old sensation appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, embarked on a sold-out U.S. tour, became the first Mexican artist to perform at MTV's VMAs, and won a Grammy for his critically acclaimed albumOn top of that, he's collaborated with a bevy of Latin music's heavy hitters, including Kali Uchis, Karol G, Blessd, Arcángel, Anitta, El Alfa, and Becky G, creating hits in genres ranging from coquette to reggaeton to dembow. He has taken the Latin music industry by storm, and it doesn't seem like he's going to slow down any time soon.Now, Peso Pluma is set to take hison the road again as part of his Exodo Tour. This morning, he announced a 40-city tour, which includes a stop at the Kaseya Center on June 23. Since the release of, Peso has dropped many features and collaborations that have charted and been stuck in everyone's ears. With the addition of his phenomenal live band, this is going to be an experience that you won't want to miss out on.The Exodo Tour will feature an entirely new set design and set list, kicking off at the Suenos Festival in Chicago on May 26. As one of the best live performers today, this will be a must-see if you're a fan of Peso, corridos, or Latin music.Ticket presales start Wednesday, February 21, at noon for Citi card members. The general public can grab tickets starting at noon on Friday, February 23.Check out the full Exodo Tour dates below:May 26, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Suenos FestivalMay 28, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Target CenterMay 30, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv ForumMay 31, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge FieldhouseJune 1, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaJune 3, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaJune 4, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Bell CentreJune 7, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterJune 9, 2024 - New York, NY - Governor's BallJune 10, 2024 - Washington, DC - Capital One ArenaJune 12, 2024 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro ColiseumJune 21, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Amalie ArenaJune 23, 2024 - Miami, FL - Kaseya CenterJune 26, 2024 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King CenterJune 28, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterJune 30, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies ArenaJuly 17, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank CenterJuly 19, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterJuly 23, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom ArenaJuly 26, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota CenterJuly 30, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaJuly 31, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaAugust 3, 2024 - Tulsa, OK - BOK CenterAugust 5, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile CenterAugust 6, 2024 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health CenterAugust 9, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaAugust 10, 2024 - Rosarito, MX - Baja Beach FestAugust 11, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta CenterAugust 13, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterAugust 16, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenAugust 27, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase CenterAugust 28, 2024 - San Jose, CA - SAP CenterSeptember 3, 2024 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure ArenaSeptember 7, 2024 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno StateSeptember 12, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile ArenaSeptember 17, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga ArenaSeptember 23, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint CenterOctober 6, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United CenterOctober 9, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseOctober 11, 2024 - Montville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena