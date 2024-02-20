Corridos in Miami: Peso Pluma Will Bring Exodo Tour to Kaseya Center in June

Even with the breakneck speed with which apps like TikTok make stars out of nobodies, Peso Pluma's meteoric rise to superstar status is nothing short of outstanding. In his "rookie" year, the 24-year-old sensation appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, embarked on a sold-out U.S. tour, became the first Mexican artist to perform at MTV's VMAs, and won a Grammy for his critically acclaimed album Genesis.
On top of that, he's collaborated with a bevy of Latin music's heavy hitters, including Kali Uchis, Karol G, Blessd, Arcángel, Anitta, El Alfa, and Becky G, creating hits in genres ranging from coquette to reggaeton to dembow. He has taken the Latin music industry by storm, and it doesn't seem like he's going to slow down any time soon.
Now, Peso Pluma is set to take his corridos tumbados on the road again as part of his Exodo Tour. This morning, he announced a 40-city tour, which includes a stop at the Kaseya Center on June 23. Since the release of Genesis, Peso has dropped many features and collaborations that have charted and been stuck in everyone's ears. With the addition of his phenomenal live band, this is going to be an experience that you won't want to miss out on.
The Exodo Tour will feature an entirely new set design and set list, kicking off at the Suenos Festival in Chicago on May 26. As one of the best live performers today, this will be a must-see if you're a fan of Peso, corridos, or Latin music.
Ticket presales start Wednesday, February 21, at noon for Citi card members. The general public can grab tickets starting at noon on Friday, February 23.
Check out the full Exodo Tour dates below:
May 26, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Suenos Festival
May 28, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
May 30, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
May 31, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 1, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
June 3, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
June 4, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
June 7, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
June 9, 2024 - New York, NY - Governor's Ball
June 10, 2024 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
June 12, 2024 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
June 21, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
June 23, 2024 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
June 26, 2024 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
June 28, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
June 30, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
July 17, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
July 19, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
July 23, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Arena
July 26, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
July 30, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
July 31, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
August 3, 2024 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
August 5, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
August 6, 2024 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
August 9, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
August 10, 2024 - Rosarito, MX - Baja Beach Fest
August 11, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
August 13, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
August 16, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Aren
August 27, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
August 28, 2024 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
September 3, 2024 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
September 7, 2024 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State
September 12, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
September 17, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
September 23, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
October 6, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center
October 9, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
October 11, 2024 - Montville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Peso Pluma. Sunday, June 23, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23, at noon via ticketmaster.com.