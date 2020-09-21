III Points Will Return in 2021 With the Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Eric Prydz, and Others

Predictably, III Points has announced that the festival will return on April 30 and May 1, 2021, at Mana Wynwood. Initially set to take place in May, III Points' 2020 edition was rescheduled for October 16-17. However, because this year continues to be a never-ending hellscape, the chances that the music festival would go forward next month were slim.

Several big names from the originally scheduled festival have rolled over to the new 2021 date, including the Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, and Kaytranada. The sheer size of the lineup — which consists of a healthy mix of local and touring acts — is impressive, with 112 acts announced so far. (Though sadly, Robyn, who'd been slated to headline, is not among them.)

However, on the bill that III Points released today, six additional names are blurred out. No, your eyesight hasn't gone to shit — it's been done intentionally. According to festival founder David Sinopoli, owing to radius clauses, those names will be announced once Coachella releases its 2021 lineup.

"The work that has gone into moving a large-scale production has been no small task, especially twice in one year, but our team, our partners and our city are extremely resilient, and we know in our hearts that April 30 and May 1 will be a beautiful celebration of art and music," organizers said in a statement.

III Points announced its lineup last night during a private YouTube stream from the sands behind Soho Beach House. Punctuating a prerecorded set that featured Danny Daze, Jonny From Space, and Sister System, acts were cheekily announced by superimposed images of astrologist and television icon Walter Mercado. A link to the stream was sent out to current ticket holders.

If you purchased a ticket for the 2020 event, it will be honored for the new dates. III Points is offering refunds for those who are experiencing financial hardship and wish to get their money back. The refund application will open on Friday, September 25. If you haven't purchased admission, all ticketing options, including a $10 down layaway plan, will be available starting on Wednesday, September 23, via iiipoints.com.

The 2021 festival will also see several measures in place to ensure the safety of attendees. III Points will limit event capacity and expand its outdoor footprint to avoid having to use Mana's indoor spaces for performances.

III Points has endured its share of disruptions in its short existence. Through six editions, the festival has survived everything from the Zika virus to hurricanes. The current turmoil might seem almost comical, were it not for the pandemic's cataclysmic effect on the music industry, coupled with the U.S. government's reticence to provide any meaningful aid to performers and venues. (A bill dubbed the Save Our Stages Act that's working its way through Congress would provide $10 billion in aid to live-music venues.)

Peep the 2021 lineup:



The Strokes

Wu-Tang Clan

Eric Prydz

Kaytranada

Zhu

Khruangbin

Three 6 Mafia

Arca

Green Velvet

Virgil Abloh

Bedouin

Marc Rebillet

Washed Out

Michael Bibi

Devendra Banhart

Crumb

Moses Sumney

Ariel Pink

Alex G

Mall Grab

Romy

Channel Tres

Nicole Cruz (Live/AV)

Maribou State (DJ)

Satori

Acid Pauli

Mano Le Tough

Kelly Lee Owens

Boy Harsher

Cristoph

Yves Tumor & Its Band

Avalon Emerson

Danny Daze & Phoenecia

Vegyn

Jacques Greene

Mount Kimbie (DJ)

Buscabulla

Gerd Janson

Erol Alkan

Moscoman

Manfredas

Park Hye Jin

George Clanton

Ian Isiah

Partiboi69,

Gabriel Garzón-Montano

Sherelle

Tunnelvisions

Eartheater

Zenker Brothers

Curses

Maye

Prospa

Nick León

INVT

Mustard Service

Richie Hell (Live)

Will Buck b2b Felipe Gordon

Tara Long

Donzii

Bear

Butterfly Snapple

Danyelino

Ms. Mada

Ashley Venom

Loka

Las Nubes

Tama Gucci

Jaialai

Nicholas G. Padilla

Bakke

Sister System

Terence Tabeau

Jonny From Space

Rick Moon

Ghostflower

DZA

Virgo

Thunderpony

Ultrathem b2b Get Face

Bitter Babe

Lazaro Casanova

Palomino Blond

Sohn Jamal

True Vine

Andres Line

Holly Hunt

Haute Tension

Diego Andres

Maccabi

Patrick Walsh

Taimur

Sel.6

Laura (of Miami)

Tidur

Roiju

Dude Skywalker

Coffintexts

June Arc Orphenage

Discosex

Jason Rault

Djembe

Twyn

Fiin

Le Poodle

Radar, Bort

Chris Hurst

Brother Dan

Ackdaddy

Souls Departed

Lilith

Daisy Cutter



III Points. Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, 2021, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $149 via iiipoints.com.