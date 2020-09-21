III Points Will Return in 2021 With the Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Eric Prydz, and Others

Predictably, III Points has announced that the festival will return on April 30 and May 1, 2021, at Mana Wynwood. Initially set to take place in May, III Points' 2020 edition was rescheduled for October 16-17. However, because this year continues to be a never-ending hellscape, the chances that the music festival would go forward next month were slim.
Several big names from the originally scheduled festival have rolled over to the new 2021 date, including the Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, and Kaytranada. The sheer size of the lineup — which consists of a healthy mix of local and touring acts — is impressive, with 112 acts announced so far. (Though sadly, Robyn, who'd been slated to headline, is not among them.)
However, on the bill that III Points released today, six additional names are blurred out. No, your eyesight hasn't gone to shit — it's been done intentionally. According to festival founder David Sinopoli, owing to radius clauses, those names will be announced once Coachella releases its 2021 lineup.
"The work that has gone into moving a large-scale production has been no small task, especially twice in one year, but our team, our partners and our city are extremely resilient, and we know in our hearts that April 30 and May 1 will be a beautiful celebration of art and music," organizers said in a statement.
III Points announced its lineup last night during a private YouTube stream from the sands behind Soho Beach House. Punctuating a prerecorded set that featured Danny Daze, Jonny From Space, and Sister System, acts were cheekily announced by superimposed images of astrologist and television icon Walter Mercado. A link to the stream was sent out to current ticket holders.
If you purchased a ticket for the 2020 event, it will be honored for the new dates. III Points is offering refunds for those who are experiencing financial hardship and wish to get their money back. The refund application will open on Friday, September 25. If you haven't purchased admission, all ticketing options, including a $10 down layaway plan, will be available starting on Wednesday, September 23, via iiipoints.com.
The 2021 festival will also see several measures in place to ensure the safety of attendees. III Points will limit event capacity and expand its outdoor footprint to avoid having to use Mana's indoor spaces for performances.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Miami New Times's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Miami's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
III Points has endured its share of disruptions in its short existence. Through six editions, the festival has survived everything from the Zika virus to hurricanes. The current turmoil might seem almost comical, were it not for the pandemic's cataclysmic effect on the music industry, coupled with the U.S. government's reticence to provide any meaningful aid to performers and venues. (A bill dubbed the Save Our Stages Act that's working its way through Congress would provide $10 billion in aid to live-music venues.)
Peep the 2021 lineup:
- The Strokes
- Wu-Tang Clan
- Eric Prydz
- Kaytranada
- Zhu
- Khruangbin
- Three 6 Mafia
- Arca
- Green Velvet
- Virgil Abloh
- Bedouin
- Marc Rebillet
- Washed Out
- Michael Bibi
- Devendra Banhart
- Crumb
- Moses Sumney
- Ariel Pink
- Alex G
- Mall Grab
- Romy
- Channel Tres
- Nicole Cruz (Live/AV)
- Maribou State (DJ)
- Satori
- Acid Pauli
- Mano Le Tough
- Kelly Lee Owens
- Boy Harsher
- Cristoph
- Yves Tumor & Its Band
- Avalon Emerson
- Danny Daze & Phoenecia
- Vegyn
- Jacques Greene
- Mount Kimbie (DJ)
- Buscabulla
- Gerd Janson
- Erol Alkan
- Moscoman
- Manfredas
- Park Hye Jin
- George Clanton
- Ian Isiah
- Partiboi69,
- Gabriel Garzón-Montano
- Sherelle
- Tunnelvisions
- Eartheater
- Zenker Brothers
- Curses
- Maye
- Prospa
- Nick León
- INVT
- Mustard Service
- Richie Hell (Live)
- Will Buck b2b Felipe Gordon
- Tara Long
- Donzii
- Bear
- Butterfly Snapple
- Danyelino
- Ms. Mada
- Ashley Venom
- Loka
- Las Nubes
- Tama Gucci
- Jaialai
- Nicholas G. Padilla
- Bakke
- Sister System
- Terence Tabeau
- Jonny From Space
- Rick Moon
- Ghostflower
- DZA
- Virgo
- Thunderpony
- Ultrathem b2b Get Face
- Bitter Babe
- Lazaro Casanova
- Palomino Blond
- Sohn Jamal
- True Vine
- Andres Line
- Holly Hunt
- Haute Tension
- Diego Andres
- Maccabi
- Patrick Walsh
- Taimur
- Sel.6
- Laura (of Miami)
- Tidur
- Roiju
- Dude Skywalker
- Coffintexts
- June Arc Orphenage
- Discosex
- Jason Rault
- Djembe
- Twyn
- Fiin
- Le Poodle
- Radar, Bort
- Chris Hurst
- Brother Dan
- Ackdaddy
- Souls Departed
- Lilith
- Daisy Cutter
III Points. Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, 2021, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $149 via iiipoints.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!