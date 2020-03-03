III Points 2020 Final Lineup Adds Miami Acts: Poorgrrrl, Bear, Brother Dan, Tama Gucci, and Others

Only a couple of months before III Points returns, the festival has finally released the last batch of artists it has added to an already impressive lineup. Though the fest's headlining performers — Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan, Disclosure, and the Strokes — all but guarantee a good time and push ticket sales, the latest round of artists is no less compelling and fulfills a core tenet of III Points' central mission: luring left-field acts to Miami while elevating the local music scene.

The final artists in the lineup are all Miami-based acts that encompass a wide range of sounds and styles. The locals joining the fest's 2020 roster run the gamut from underground DJs and garage-rock outfits to experimental electronic musicians. Not surprisingly, Poorgrrrl, who made her public debut at III Points in 2015, will return once again. This edition will mark her fifth time performing at the festival, and she'll be joined on the bill by collaborators and fellow noisemakers such as collaborator Byrd and International Noise Conference founder Rat Bastard.

Also joining the festival is über-producer and Space Tapes affiliate Bear, garage band Plastic Pinks, the synth-heavy Monterrey, and R&B singer Tama Gucci. And, this being Miami, plenty of DJs and dance music producers have been added to the bill: Look out for Klangbox.FM cofounders Laura of Miami and Patrick Walsh, Bort, Brother Dan, Club Space resident Danyelino, Diego Andres, Coffintexts, Fiin, Lazaro Casanova, m.O.N.R.O.E., and Taimur, among others.

Even as III Points has grown through the years, it has continued to champion Miami-born and based acts. It's rare that you'll find an American music festival juxtaposing local musicians next to internationally touring acts in its scheduling, and yet, III Points has managed to do just that for the duration of its existence. And while Miami artists are not foreign to other music festival lineups, few give Magic City artists as large a platform or as prominent of set times as III Points.

Tickets are still on sale starting at $149 for general admission and $299 for VIP for both days. However, you can also put down a deposit and pay for your ticket over two installments if you don't exactly want to spend that much cash right now.

Check out the full alphabetized lineup and new additions below:



(Sandy) Alex G

100 gecs

Acid Pauli

Ackdaddy***

Adam at the Door***

Amon Tobin Presents Two Fingers

Andres Line***

Apache***

Ariel Pink

Ashley Venom

Avalon Emerson

Bakke***

Basti***

Bear***

Bed Scene***

Bedouin

Bitter Babe***

Bort***

Brother Dan***

Butterfly Snapple

Byrd***

Caribou

Chris Lake

Coffintexts***

Danny Daze B2B Mall Grab

Danyelino***

Diego Andres***

Disclosure

Discosexo***

Djembe

Donzii

Dude Skywalker***

Eartheater

Ennio Skoto***

Erol Alkan

Fiin***

GAD***

Gami b2b Get Face

Gerd Janson

Ghostflower

Green Velvet

Haute Tension

Homeshake

Invt (Live)

Jacques Greene (Live)

Jaialai

Jason Rault***

JBZ***

Jimmy Edgar

Jonny From Space (live)***

Kaytranada

Kerala Dust

Kike Roldan***

Las Nubes

Laura (of Miami)***

Lazaro Casanova***

Le Poodle***

Lilith***

Loka***

m.O.N.R.O.E.***

Maccabi***

Mano Le Tough

Maribou State (DJ)

Maye

Monterrey***

Moses Sumney

Ms. Mada

Mustard Service

Nicholas G. Padilla***

Nick León

Nicola Cruz (Live A/V)

Omar Apollo

Palomino Blond

Park Hye Jin

Patrick Walsh***

Pirate Stereo***

Plastic Pinks***

Poorgrrrl***

Radar***

Rat Bastard***

Richie Hell (Live)

Rick Guerre***

Rick Moon***

Robyn

Santiago Caballero***

Sel.6***

Sevdaliza

Shyboi

Sister System

Sohn Jamal***

Soulsdeparted***

Stereolab

Taimur***

Tama Gucci***

Terence Tabeau

The Strokes

Thunderpony

Tidur.

True Vine***

Tycho

Virgo

Will Buck B2B Felipe Gordon***

Will Renuart***

Wu-Tang Clan

Yves Tumor and Its Band

*** denotes new addition

III Points 2020. Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $149 to $299 via iiipoints.com.