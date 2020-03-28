 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Don't worry, the Strokes are still on the III Points lineup.
Don't worry, the Strokes are still on the III Points lineup.
Photo by Jason McDonald

III Points 2020 Postponed Until October With Mostly the Same Lineup

Jose D. Duran | March 28, 2020 | 3:29pm
Hurricanes and the Zika virus couldn't stop III Points — what made you think the novel coronavirus would be any different? The Wynwood music festival has announced that it's postponing the event until October 16-17.

The two-day festival had been scheduled to take place May 1-2, but with shelter-at-home orders quickly becoming the norm and social distancing looking like something we'll be practicing for some time, those dates began to look unfeasible. In shifting to the fall this year, III Points actually returns to its original October timeframe.

The good news: The lineup remains essentially the same. Robyn, the Strokes, and Wu-Tang Clan are still set to headline. Disclosure, however, will not. Instead, Rüfus Du Sol will return as headliners. Also new to the revamped lineup are Artbat, Peaches, and Chromatics (which had been slated to perform at the Pérez Art Museum Miami this past November before canceling because of "unforeseen circumstances"). Electroclash icon Peaches promises a special 20th-anniversary performance highlighting her seminal debut, The Teaches of Peaches.

Other acts no longer on the slate include Chris Lake and Stereolab. But when you've booked more than 100 acts, getting the majority to agree on a new date is an enormous challenge; under the circumstances, the organizers have done an amazing job.

Expect to see performances by Caribou, Green Velvet, Kaytranada, Tycho, Ariel Pink, and others, along with local artists Donzii, Nick León, Poorgrrrl, Rat Bastard, Tama Gucci, and Jaialai, to name only a few.

Here's the complete bill:

III Points 2020 Postponed Until October With Mostly the Same Lineup
Courtesy of III Points

Tickets are available, starting at $89 for a general-admission day pass and going up to $299 for two-day VIP admission.

III Points 2020. Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $89 to $299 via iiipoints.com.

 
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.

