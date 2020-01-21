III Points Announces 2020 Lineup: Robyn, the Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Disclosure, and Others

III Points has announced the lineup for its 2020 edition, and it's a formidable roster of favorites from several musical spheres.

Robyn, the Strokes, Disclosure, and Wu-Tang Clan will all enjoy top billing at the seventh edition of the Miami music gathering. They'll be joined by the likes of indie-pop weirdo Ariel Pink, DJ/producer Erol Alkan, singer-songwriter Moses Sumney, perennial III Points fixture Jacques Greene, and others.

The two-day festival, which is scheduled to take place Friday, May 1, through Saturday, May 2, will mark the first time Robyn or the Strokes have performed in Miami in some time: The five-piece rock band has not played a show in the Magic City since 2002, and the Swedish pop starlet has not staged a concert here since 2012.

Fellow headliners Disclosure and Wu-Tang Clan have passed through the region much more recently: The brotherly duo played a DJ set at Club Space in May 2019, and various members of the Staten Island-born hip-hop collective — including RZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, and Method Man — have played at various iterations of III Points and its 4/20-themed offshoot, III Joints, over the years.

Dance music fans will find plenty to love with this year's lineup, including appearances by Caribou, Gerd Janson, Green Velvet, and others. Danny Daze, the pride and joy of Miami's underground scene, will play a special back-to-back set with rising electronic star Mall Grab, who made his debut appearance at the festival in 2019.

The 2020 lineup also holds a treasure trove of offerings for fans of experimental pop. Although they hail from different scenes and claim different fan groups, artists such as 100 gecs, Ariel Pink, Yves Tumor, and Stereolab all speak to the venturesome quality of this year's III Points acts.

Tickets will go on sale for III Points' 2020 edition this Friday, January 24. at 7 a.m. Pacific Time and 10 a.m. Eastern, and will be available via iiipoints.com. A two-day general admission ticket costs $99, while VIP passes start at $249. As noted in a media release accompanying the festival lineup, III Points is offering a payment plan option for its two-day passes for the first time, with just a $9.99 deposit for GA and a $19.99

deposit for VIP.

Here's the complete III Points 2020 lineup in alphabetical order:



100 gecs

Acid Pauli

Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers

Ariel Pink

Ashley Venom

Avalon Emerson

Bedouin

Butterfly Snapple

Caribou

Chris Lake

Danny Daze b2b Mall Grab

Disclosure

Djembe

Donzii

Eartheater

Erol Alkan

Gami b2b Get Face

Gerd Janson

Ghostflower

Green Velvet

Haute Tension

Homeshake

INVT (live)

Jacques Greene (live)

Jaialai

Jimmy Edgar

Kaytranada

Kerala Dust

Las Nubes

Logic1000

Loka

Mano Le Tough

Maribou State (DJ)

Maye

Moses Sumney

Ms. Mada

Mustard Service

Nick Leon

Nicola Cruz (live A/V)

Omar Apollo

Palomino Blond

Park Hye Jin

Richie Hell (Live)

Robyn

(Sandy) Alex G

Sevdaliza

Shyboi

Sister System

Stereolab

Terence Tabeau

The Strokes

Thunderpony

TIDUR.

Tycho

Virgo

Wu-Tang Clan

Yves Tumor & Its Band



III Points 2020. Friday, May 1, through Saturday, May 2, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $99 to $249 via iiipoints.com.