 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Robyn
Robyn
Ian Witlen

III Points Announces 2020 Lineup: Robyn, the Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Disclosure, and Others

Zach Schlein | January 21, 2020 | 11:51am
AA

III Points has announced the lineup for its 2020 edition, and it's a formidable roster of favorites from several musical spheres.

Robyn, the Strokes, Disclosure, and Wu-Tang Clan will all enjoy top billing at the seventh edition of the Miami music gathering. They'll be joined by the likes of indie-pop weirdo Ariel Pink, DJ/producer Erol Alkan, singer-songwriter Moses Sumney, perennial III Points fixture Jacques Greene, and others.

The two-day festival, which is scheduled to take place Friday, May 1, through Saturday, May 2, will mark the first time Robyn or the Strokes have performed in Miami in some time: The five-piece rock band has not played a show in the Magic City since 2002, and the Swedish pop starlet has not staged a concert here since 2012.

Related Stories

Fellow headliners Disclosure and Wu-Tang Clan have passed through the region much more recently: The brotherly duo played a DJ set at Club Space in May 2019, and various members of the Staten Island-born hip-hop collective — including RZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, and Method Man — have played at various iterations of III Points and its 4/20-themed offshoot, III Joints, over the years.

Dance music fans will find plenty to love with this year's lineup, including appearances by Caribou, Gerd Janson, Green Velvet, and others. Danny Daze, the pride and joy of Miami's underground scene, will play a special back-to-back set with rising electronic star Mall Grab, who made his debut appearance at the festival in 2019.

The 2020 lineup also holds a treasure trove of offerings for fans of experimental pop. Although they hail from different scenes and claim different fan groups, artists such as 100 gecs, Ariel Pink, Yves Tumor, and Stereolab all speak to the venturesome quality of this year's III Points acts.

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 / 7:30pm @ Amaturo Theater at Broward Ctr For The Perf Arts 201 Sw 5th Avenue Fort Lauderdale FL 33312
    201 Sw 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale FL 33312

  • Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 / 8:00pm @ King Center For The Performing Arts 3865 N Wickham Road Melbourne FL 32935
    3865 N Wickham Road, Melbourne FL 32935

  • Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 / 7:00pm @ The Funky Biscuit Royal Palm Place 303 SE Mizner Blvd Boca Raton FL 33432
    Royal Palm Place 303 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton FL 33432

Tickets will go on sale for III Points' 2020 edition this Friday, January 24. at 7 a.m. Pacific Time and 10 a.m. Eastern, and will be available via iiipoints.com. A two-day general admission ticket costs $99, while VIP passes start at $249. As noted in a media release accompanying the festival lineup, III Points is offering a payment plan option for its two-day passes for the first time, with just a $9.99 deposit for GA and a $19.99
deposit for VIP.

Here's the complete III Points 2020 lineup in alphabetical order:

  • 100 gecs
  • Acid Pauli
  • Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers
  • Ariel Pink
  • Ashley Venom
  • Avalon Emerson
  • Bedouin
  • Butterfly Snapple
  • Caribou
  • Chris Lake
  • Danny Daze b2b Mall Grab
  • Disclosure
  • Djembe
  • Donzii
  • Eartheater
  • Erol Alkan
  • Gami b2b Get Face
  • Gerd Janson
  • Ghostflower
  • Green Velvet
  • Haute Tension
  • Homeshake
  • INVT (live)
  • Jacques Greene (live)
  • Jaialai
  • Jimmy Edgar
  • Kaytranada
  • Kerala Dust
  • Las Nubes
  • Logic1000
  • Loka
  • Mano Le Tough
  • Maribou State (DJ)
  • Maye
  • Moses Sumney
  • Ms. Mada
  • Mustard Service
  • Nick Leon
  • Nicola Cruz (live A/V)
  • Omar Apollo
  • Palomino Blond
  • Park Hye Jin
  • Richie Hell (Live)
  • Robyn
  • (Sandy) Alex G
  • Sevdaliza
  • Shyboi
  • Sister System
  • Stereolab
  • Terence Tabeau
  • The Strokes
  • Thunderpony
  • TIDUR.
  • Tycho
  • Virgo
  • Wu-Tang Clan
  • Yves Tumor & Its Band

III Points 2020. Friday, May 1, through Saturday, May 2, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $99 to $249 via iiipoints.com.

 
Zach Schlein is the arts and music editor for Miami New Times. Originally from Montville, New Jersey, he holds a BA in political science from the University of Florida and writes primarily about music, culture, and clubbing, with a healthy dose of politics whenever possible. He has been published in The Hill, Mixmag, Time Out Miami, and City Gazettes.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >