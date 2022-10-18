Support Us

III Points Festival

Here Are the Set Times for III Points 2022

October 18, 2022 8:00AM

III Points returns on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22.
III Points returns on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22.
What started as a quickly strung-together event in 2013, III Points has become one of Miami's premier music festivals. If Ultra represents dance music and Rolling Loud carries the torch of hip-hop, III Points is championing everything that falls into the alternative regardless of genre.

The 2022 edition is set to kick off on Friday, October 21 with highly anticipated performances by LCD Soundsystem, Rosalía, Porter Robinson, Flume, James Blake, Joji, and Orbital. Further down the bill are acts like A.G. Cook, the Marías, Shygirl, Miss Kittin & the Hacker, and Pink Siifu. And let's not forget local acts like Jacuzzi Boys, Nick León, Butterfly Snapple, Richie Hell, Ultrathem, and the Polar Boys.

With music going from 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, you must plan carefully to maximize your time. There are a mindboggling 11 stages across Mana Wynwood and the RC Cola compound this year. Luckily, the festival is using the Insomniac Events app to help you stay on top of things. (Insomniac is behind other major festivals like Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas and Orlando and the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. It also has an ownership stake in Club Space in downtown Miami.)

But if you prefer not having to deal with an app (honestly, festival apps tend to be counterintuitive and drain your phone's battery life), New Times has placed the set times for all the acts throughout the week below. Be aware that set times can change or be canceled altogether, so keep up with III Points' Twitter and Instagram accounts for up-to-the-minute news during the festival.

New Times will be in attendance, so stay tuned for our coverage. In the meantime, below are the set times so you can start making your schedule.
III Points 2022. 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $119 to $499 via iiipoints.frontgatetickets.com.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
