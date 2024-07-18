 2024 iHeart Radio Fiesta Latina Lineup: Feid, Sebastian Yatra, Wisin | Miami New Times
Feid and Sebastián Yatra to Headline iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2024

The upcoming iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will return to Miami at the Kaseya Center on October 26.
July 18, 2024
Sebastián Yatra performs onstage during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy
Today, radio network iHeartRadio announced its lineup for its upcoming Fiesta Latina, which returns to the Kaseya Center on Saturday, October 26.

The 2024 lineup includes Feid, Sebastián Yatra, Wisin, Chencho Corleone, Manuel Turizo, and Maria Becerra. Enrique Santos, president and chief creative officer of iHeartLatino, will serve as the evening's host.

"We're so excited to bring back the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina event to celebrate Latin music and all the ways it unites our community," said Santos in a statement. "This year's show will be an unforgettable night where fans can experience so many iconic artists all on one stage."

Feid will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award during the event, which the network says is in recognition of "creativity and impact in the community and industry as a singer, songwriter, and producer with music crossing a variety of genres including reggaeton, R&B, and Afrobeat."

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina started in 2014, debuting in Los Angeles at the Forum. It moved to Miami in 2015 to the then-known American Airlines Arena with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Don Omar, Marco Antonio Solis, Wisin, Becky G, and more.

Tickets for the 2024 edition will go on sale Tuesday, July 23, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2024. With Feid, Sebastián Yatra, Wisin, and others. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 23, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.
