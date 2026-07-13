Free Miami waterfront World Cup parties keep the beat going

As the FIFA World Cup heads into its decisive final week, Miami soccer fans have one more place to gather after the FIFA Fan Festival’s run at Bayfront Park came to an end. Through Sunday, July 19, Nationale 2026’s The People’s Club is hosting free waterfront watch parties at The Island at Bayside Marketplace, pairing live match screenings with DJ sets and dance parties that stretch well into the night.

Running daily from noon to 11 p.m., the nine-day series combines soccer, music, food, and community at a time when the tournament is reaching its biggest matches and momentum. The schedule includes the semifinals on July 14 and 15, the third-place match on July 18, and the World Cup final on July 19, with DJs and party collectives taking over once the day’s action wraps up.

Programming kicked off on Friday and will continue on Monday, July 13, when Generous B & Friends opens the week with a sunset party featuring Hakuna, Potts, Louie Dager, and 9Lives.

Tuesday’s semifinal watch party gives way to Tudo Bem, a Brazilian-inspired dance collective featuring Jean Sean, LotuSOPH, and Gruesome, followed by Rum & Bass, whose lineup includes Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire alongside Disco Neil, Slim City Live, Nine Trey, Mili Marv, and DJ Psycho. Later that evening, Arisan keeps the music going.

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Wednesday’s second semifinal pairs the action on the pitch with sets from The Honey Party, featuring PeeWee and Bellamar, followed by Medium Cool, with Extraandrew and Jovigibs, before Scotty Sobek closes out the night.

TudoBem is one of the collectives taking over the event series. Photo by Juan Hernandez for PeoplePlacesThingsMiami

On Thursday, July 16, Sheets & Pillows brings Manuvers, Pazmal, and Raulizm to the waterfront before a collaborative showcase featuring Scorch, Hybrid Events, Gen X, Radiance, and Chill, with performances by Jazzy T, Don Hot, Dutty Dex, and Dresan.

Friday’s festivities continue with Rum & Coke, featuring DJ Kumi, Jesús Rodríguez, and Harold Fandiño, before Latin party collective Tumbao takes over with Bozito, Little Rok, Lupreme, and Sounds by Art.

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The weekend closes with some of Miami’s most recognizable party brands. On Saturday, July 18, the third-place match is followed by Stamped, featuring Aya, before Yes Ma’am brings A-Train, Kira, and Equal to the stage.

Championship Sunday culminates with the World Cup final and an appearance by Everyday People, the globally recognized dance party known for celebrating Black music and culture. Before the match, Everyday People & Friends DJs warm up the crowd, while the evening finale features DJs Millhouse, Jason Panton, Jumbee, and Bakou, with hosts Gitoo, Hoolboy, and Jay Way.

With free admission, waterfront views, and one of the city’s strongest lineups of local party collectives, The People’s Club offers a lively alternative for fans who aren’t ready to let the World Cup fever fade after the final whistle.

The People’s Club World Cup Watch Party. 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. July 11–19 at The Island at Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP.