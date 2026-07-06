Free Miami concert series launches at The Underline

With every square inch of Miami currently under construction, open space where people can get together is at a premium. It’s why Friends of The Underline have tried so hard to make The Underline, the ten-mile trail underneath the elevated Metrorail tracks, a social gathering space. As part of that mission, on June 30, Friends of The Underline announced a strategic partnership with Art House Academy & Abbey Road Institute Miami.

The plan is threefold. The first two aspects are paying it forward to young musicians with scholarships for aspiring music students to attend the Art House Academy and expanding Art House’s music education programming throughout Miami-Dade County. But what will interest local music lovers of all ages is the third aspect of the partnership, which will fund the Levitt BLOC Miami Music Series, a free outdoor concert program to be held at The Underline.

The Levitt BLOC Miami Music Series has its debut concert on Saturday, July 18 at 7 pm with a show by local Afro-Cuban funk favorites Palo! and a DJ set by Rum & Coke. Sunday, July 19 at 5 p.m. will feature another local favorite, Latin Grammy nominees Los Wizzards, along with DJ sets by Walshy Fire, Neil Robertson, and Supa Dups. Both shows are at the Urban Gym at the Underline on SW 1st Avenue just before SW 8th St. As mentioned, the concerts are completely free as long as you RSVP here. Future Levitt BLOC Miami Music Series free concerts will be held through Halloween, including on August 8, September 19 & 25, and October 8, 30, & 31, with line-ups on each date yet to be announced.

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Lisle Bowen of Friends of The Underline couldn’t have been more excited about the partnership with Art House, as they were quoted as saying, “This partnership reflects exactly what The Underline stands for, bringing people together through culture, creativity, and shared public space. Working with Art House allows us to amplify Miami’s incredible musical heritage and ensure that the next generation of artists has the support and resources they need to thrive. We are building something that will resonate across every neighborhood in Miami-Dade County.”

Julio Reyes Copello, Founder of Art House Studios, seconded the enthusiasm, adding, “Art House was built to be a home for that energy, and partnering with The Underline means we can take that energy directly to the community. From the Levitt BLOC Miami Music Series to our scholarship program, this collaboration will open doors for countless young artists and create cultural moments that will define Miami’s music scene.”